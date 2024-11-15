TikTok Makes AI-Powered Video-Generation Tool Available to All Advertisers

TikTok has made its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video-generation tool available to all TikTok for Business users.

The tool, Symphony Creative Studio, includes features for generating, transforming and scaling content, the company said in a Thursday (Nov. 14) press release.

“Part of TikTok’s Symphony creative AI suite, Symphony Creative Studio aims to support advertisers and content creators with free tools to make the creative production process easier and more efficient, bridging the gap between ideation and production,” the company said in the release.

With one feature, businesses and marketers can create video content by inputting information and assets or importing them directly from a URL. Using these assets and licensed videos, images, sounds and avatars from TikTok partners, Symphony Creative Studio generates videos that can then be edited and exported by the advertiser, according to the release.

Another feature enables users to create videos with AI-driven avatars by choosing a stock or custom avatar, inputting a script and choosing a language. The tool will bring the content to life with avatars in videos that the advertiser can then enhance and export, the release said.

A third feature allows select advertisers to generate custom avatars of their brand IP, spokesperson or partner creator by verifying their identity and consent and then uploading videos of the individual to be transformed into an avatar, per the release.

Symphony Creative Studio can also translate and dub videos, edit existing videos and provide auto-generated videos based on the advertiser’s past activity on the platform, according to the release.

The tool is now available to all logged-in TikTok for Business users, per the release.

Other companies have been rolling out AI-powered tools for their advertisers and partners as well.

In October, Amazon Ads debuted two AI tools designed to help advertisers expand their reach. The company’s Audio generator enables advertisers to develop audio ads by inputting their Amazon-listed product to get a voiceover script based on the product information, while its creative studio includes AI-powered image and video — and eventually, audio — generation capabilities into one experience.

Walmart said in August that it is exploring generative AI’s potential to support its marketplace sellers by allowing them to interact with its system more effectively, streamlining queries and providing concise answers.