1X Acquires Kind Humanoid to Accelerate Development of Humanoid Robots

Humanoid robotics firm 1X has acquired robotics startup Kind Humanoid, saying the move unites two teams who aim to advance humanoid technology.

Both firms believe that these robots need to be developed while “living and learning among us” and that the development of the robots will create “an abundance of labor,” they said in a Monday (Jan. 27) press release.

Bernt Bornich, CEO of 1X, said in the release that the union of the teams will “accelerate our path to a world full of humanoid robots.”

Kind Humanoid CEO Christoph Kohstall said the move marks a next chapter for the company and brings its vision closer to reality.

“Together, we can create robots that truly connect with people and make a difference where it matters most,” Kohstall said.

Kind Humanoid developed a bipedal humanoid robot called Mona that is designed for home use and for fields like healthcare, according to the release.

1X raised $100 million in Series B funding in January 2024, saying it would use the funding to bring to market its second-generation android called NEO, which is a bipedal humanoid designed to perform everyday tasks in consumers’ homes and to operate machinery in industrial settings.

The company’s first android, Eve, rolls on two wheels and is used in factories and other businesses to open doors, take elevators and operate keypads.

1X’s January 2024 funding round was led by EQT Ventures, and the company’s previous funding round was led by OpenAI and Tiger Global.

EQT Ventures Partner Ted Persson said in a January 2024 press release that the addition of androids to the human workforce will be “transformative.”

“We’re convinced 1X with their NEO androids will play a crucial role in the pioneering steps towards the first forays of our technological and human future,” Persson said.

The company’s announcement of an acquisition came shortly after news of funding rounds by other companies in the robotics field.

On Jan. 20, Sereact raised $26 million in a Series A round to expand its research and development efforts to support additional robotic platforms, including humanoid and mobile robots, and to create artificial intelligence solutions for more complicated tasks beyond logistics and manufacturing.

Autonomous delivery company Serve Robotics, which develops sidewalk delivery robots, secured $86 million in new financing in December to extend its expected operational runway through the end of 2026, approximately.