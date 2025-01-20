Sereact Raises $26 Million for AI Warehouse Robotics Efforts

German tech company Sereact has raised $26 million for its AI-powered robotics efforts.

The company’s Series A round, announced Monday (Jan. 20), will allow Sereact to expand its research and development efforts to support additional robotic platforms, including humanoid and mobile robots.

In addition, Sereact said it will use the financing to create artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for more complicated tasks beyond logistics and manufacturing.

“The robotics industry is undergoing a fundamental shift,” the company said in a news release. “While most AI robotics companies focus on hardware-first solutions, Sereact is leading with a software-first approach, enabling robots to function as intelligent, adaptable agents rather than pre-programmed machines. This flexibility is what sets us apart and drives our vision to make embodied AI the standard for robotics across industries.”

Founded in 2021, Sereact makes vision language action models (VLAM) that allow robots to understand and adapt to their environments in real-time — without complex programming. Its customers include BMW, Daimler Truck, Bol, MS Direct and Active Ants.

“With our technology, robots act situationally rather than following rigidly programmed sequences. They adapt to dynamic tasks in real-time, enabling an unprecedented level of autonomy,” said Ralf Gulde, the company’s CEO and co-founder.

As PYMNTS wrote last month, efforts like Sereact’s are happening as retailers and logistics companies are dealing with mounting pressure to automate their operations to meet surging eCommerce demand.

New developments like the PRoC3S tool developed at MIT could finally solve the long-standing challenge of robots safely carrying out more complex warehouse jobs that typically require human dexterity and spatial awareness, that report said.

“In theory, PRoC3S could reduce a robot’s error rate by vetting its initial LLM-based assumptions against more specific and accurate understandings of the warehouse environment,” Erik Nieves, CEO and co-founder at Plus One Robotics, said in a recent interview with PYMNTS.

“Think about it like this: A warehouse robot operating solely on LLM guidance has been described how to complete a task. The PRoC3S concept goes one step further by placing a digital robot in a simulated environment of that task. It’s essentially the difference between classroom instruction and a really good field trip.”