Goldman Debuts in-House AI That’s ‘Like Talking to an Employee’

Goldman Sachs has introduced an AI assistant for its traders, bankers and asset managers.

Marco Argenti, the bank’s chief information officer, tells CNBC in an interview published Tuesday (Jan. 21) that it’s part of a larger artificial intelligence (AI) program that will ultimately take on the traits of a Goldman Sachs (GS) employee.

The GS AI Assistant has been offered to around 10,000 employees so far, with the goal of getting it to all the company’s knowledge workers this year, Argenti said.

It will initially help with tasks including summarizing or proofreading emails or translating code from one language to another.

“Think about all the tasks that you might want to complete with regards to a variety of use cases for all those professions that can be now at your fingertips,” Argenti said. The GS assistant is a “very simple interface that allows you to have access to the latest and greatest models.”

The CNBC report notes that, with this move, all three of the world’s biggest investment banks have “aggressively” introduced generative AI tools to their employees — the others being Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase.

Argenti compared the tool to a new employee that will absorb Goldman’s culture in the years to come. At first, it will mostly produce answers based on bank data that has been fed into AI models from OpenAI, Meta, Google and others.

“The AI assistant becomes really like talking to another GS employee,” Argenti said. “As we progress, the second step is when you’re starting to have this agentic behavior, that is, ‘I’m completing a task on behalf of a Goldman employee, and I need to take a set of steps,’” he said. “That’s where the model is going to start to do things like a Goldman employee, not only say things like a Goldman employee.”

PYMNTS wrote recently about the rise of AI agents in the corporate world, where they are on more duties, shifting from assistants to key players in B2B processes.

“After all, in the B2B space, relationships matter. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all interactions,” that report said. “Today’s customers expect personalized, high-touch experiences, even from the businesses they engage with. Agentic AI systems are increasingly able to learn about individual customer preferences, anticipate their needs, and offer tailored solutions — without the need for human intervention.”

In addition, AI agents can track behavior, predict future needs and even offer up insights on customer satisfaction. That means businesses can not only deliver an enhanced customer experience, but also foster long-term loyalty — a critical part of any good B2B operation.