AI Agent Systems Are Here — Will They Transform B2B?

In the B2B space, one Shakespeare quote rings out louder than the rest: better three hours too soon than a minute late.

And the ongoing consumerization of the B2B space is increasingly giving time back to buyers and suppliers by automating and innovating traditionally tedious, manual and repetitive workflows.

One of the most exciting and promising advancements? The rise of agentic artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

In the simplest terms, an AI agent is a machine that can act autonomously, making decisions, analyzing data and communicating with humans. These intelligent systems aren’t just programmed to follow simple rules — they are designed to adapt, learn from experience and make informed decisions that improve over time. In the B2B world, where speed, efficiency and bottom-line results rule the day, AI agents have the potential to radically transform operations.

On Tuesday (Jan. 14) news broke that Genesy had raised 5 million euros (about $5.1 million) in a seed round to grow and expand its product offering, which includes AI agents that help with B2B sales processes by identifying and engaging potential customers for B2B companies. The AI agents gather data, qualify leads, implement intelligent workflows and schedule meetings.

As businesses continue to adapt to the evolving technological landscape, AI agents could be one of the most significant tools for achieving sustained success in B2B environments.

Read more: Digitizing the B2B Payments Landscape Starts With … Sales?

The Rise of AI Agents Across B2B Workflows

In the past, AI was largely confined to specific tasks — whether that meant predictive analytics, automation or data analysis. But now, AI agents are stepping up to take on more responsibility, shifting from assistants to key players in B2B processes.

For example, AI agents are taking over customer service and operations at major companies, PYMNTS reported in November. These agents can navigate complex business processes independently and use capabilities beyond basic chatbots.

Salesforce said Friday (Jan. 10) that it is set to release a tool that will make it easier for retailers to build AI agents that can automate order management, guided shopping, appointment scheduling and loyalty promotion.

On Thursday (Jan. 9), Talkdesk added AI agents for customer service to its range of AI-powered customer experience solutions. Meanwhile, outside of Google’s own Gemini AI push for enterprises, the tech giant is also investing in business-process-specific providers, injecting $4 million into Fazeshift, an accounts receivable AI agent, on Jan. 7.

After all, in the B2B space, relationships matter. Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all interactions. Today’s customers expect personalized, high-touch experiences, even from the businesses they engage with. Agentic AI systems are increasingly able to learn about individual customer preferences, anticipate their needs, and offer tailored solutions — without the need for human intervention.

AI agents can also track behavior, predict future needs and even provide insights on customer satisfaction. That means businesses can not only offer an enhanced customer experience, but also build long-term loyalty — a key component of any successful B2B operation.

Read more: What Anthropic’s $60 Billion Valuation Reveals About Enterprise AI’s Next Generation

Can AI Agents Overcome Challenges to Deliver Efficiencies?

As PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster has written, one of the biggest benefits of AI is the time it gives back to its users. Enterprise spending on generative AI increased sixfold in 2024 to nearly $14 billion as businesses began implementing the technology after first experimenting with it.

From supply chain optimization to enhanced customer relationships and smarter decision-making, AI agents may have a major role to play in the future of B2B commerce.

After all, supply chains in the B2B world are like the hidden veins that keep a business alive. A hiccup anywhere along the way — be it with suppliers, logistics or inventory — can send shockwaves through the entire operation. AI agents are ready to prevent those disruptions before they even happen. By analyzing massive amounts of data in real time, AI agents can forecast demand, suggest adjustments to inventory levels, and even predict supply chain bottlenecks. They can spot patterns in data that humans might miss, allowing businesses to react quickly and ensure that products get to their customers on time, every time.

AI agents may also one day be able to assist procurement teams by automating the entire purchasing process, from supplier identification to price negotiation. By analyzing historical data, AI agents can pinpoint the best times to buy, negotiate better terms, and even flag potential cost-saving opportunities. No more human error or slowdowns caused by paperwork and manual processes.

As businesses embark on their journey embracing these autonomous systems, the key to success will likely be finding the right balance between human expertise and AI autonomy. If done correctly, AI agents could drive innovation, efficiency and growth in B2B like never before.