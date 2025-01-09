Talkdesk Adds AI Agents for Retail Customer Service

Talkdesk added artificial intelligence agents for customer service to its range of AI-powered customer experience solutions.

The new Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail join the Talkdesk Ascend AI platform and autonomously handle complex processes without direct human intervention, the company said in a Thursday (Jan. 9) press release.

“Operating 24/7, these AI agents enable retailers to create hyper-personalized, self-service customer experiences by dynamically adapting responses based on real-time interaction analysis and contextual awareness that surpasses human capabilities,” the release said.

The capabilities of the Talkdesk AI Agents for Retail include a simplified design process for ensuring the accuracy of AI agents, natural language processing for handling multiple topics in a conversation, and seamless integration with commerce platforms and APIs, according to the release.

The AI Agents for Retail can also perform tasks like customer identification and authentication, real-time order status, tracking and updates, shipping address modifications and connecting customers with in-store specialists, per the release.

“Talkdesk is also leveraging agentic AI to provide consumers with richer, more personalized and contextual information — going beyond traditional intent-based responses — about store locations, services and expertise,” the release said. “With 24/7 service directory support available through AI and human agents, retailers can guide customers to the most relevant offline channel based on their location, needs or available specialists.”

AI agents, which can handle complex jobs, think independently and learn from their environment, are automating tasks and reshaping industries ranging from healthcare to finance to logistics, PYMNTS reported in October.

When it comes to retail shopping, AI assistants are expected to offer unprecedented personalization and handle up to 20% of eCommerce tasks like product recommendations and customer service, PYMNTS reported in December.

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “What Generative AI Has in Store for the Retail Industry” found that 56% of consumers said personalized experiences boost repeat buying behaviors.

The report also found that 70% of consumers and executives identify retail marketing and sales as areas for further AI disruption, 77% of business leaders rank generative AI as the most impactful emerging technology and 92% of companies are using AI-driven personalization to drive growth.

