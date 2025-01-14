Genesy Raises $5.1 Million to Build AI Agents for B2B Sales

Genesy raised 5 million euros (about $5.1 million) in a seed round to grow and expand its product offering, which includes artificial intelligence agents that help with B2B sales processes.

The company will use the new funding to expand its team and enter markets like the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France and the Netherlands, Genesy said in a Tuesday (Jan. 14) announcement.

“This funding will allow us to consolidate our technology and build the first multilingual sales agent capable of selling anything to anyone, anywhere in the world,” Genesy CEO and founder Kai Brandt said in the announcement. “Mastering the sales equation through our AI agents will position us at the forefront of the digital workforce revolution.”

Founded in 2023, Genesy offers AI agents that identify and engage potential customers for B2B companies, according to the announcement. These agents gather data, qualify leads, implement intelligent workflows and schedule meetings.

The company integrated more than 30 data sources, trained its proprietary digital sales agent and launched an AI voice system for sales calls, the announcement said.

Over time, Genesys plans to provide digital agents to automate business tasks of all kinds, including those associated with sales, customer service and talent acquisition, per the announcement.

Luis Garay, partner at Samaipata, which led the company’s seed round, said in the announcement that Genesy is among the companies unlocking the potential of large language models for specific use cases.

“We believe Genesy has the potential to redefine sales efficiency and productivity on a global scale,” Garay said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with them as they accelerate their growth in a global market.”

AI agents are taking over customer service and operations at major companies, PYMNTS reported in November. These agents can navigate complex business processes independently and use capabilities beyond basic chatbots.

Salesforce said Friday (Jan. 10) that it is set to release a tool that will make it easier for retailers to build AI agents that can automate order management, guided shopping, appointment scheduling and loyalty promotion creation.

On Thursday (Jan. 9), Talkdesk added AI agents for customer service to its range of AI-powered customer experience solutions.

