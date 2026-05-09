Let us begin by tipping a small, respectful, slightly terrified king to the International Chess Federation, which has managed to connect three things that reliably make people feel inadequate: chess, artificial intelligence and education.

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At FIDE’s “Chess & AI in Education” Congress in Menorca, Spain, in April, the message was not that robots are coming for the classroom with a rook lift and a lesson plan. It was that AI is turning chess into a test lab for how people learn, think, teach, compete and occasionally accuse one another of consulting a silicon oracle in the bathroom.

Chess has always been catnip for technologists because it looks so clean. There are 64 squares and six kinds of pieces. A child can learn the rules and fail to master them throughout their lifetime. That made it an ideal proving ground for early AI, from Claude Shannon’s 1950 paper on programming a computer to play chess to IBM’s Deep Blue, which beat Garry Kasparov in 1997 and gave the world one of its first mainstream “the machine has arrived” moments.

The answer to the obvious Weekender question is brutal but clarifying. No, a human can no longer really compete with top AI at chess. Not in the pure “sit down and win a match” sense. Today’s engines do not get tired, do not tilt, do not fall in love, do not overthink lunch and do not make a speculative sacrifice because they once saw Mikhail Tal do something beautiful on YouTube. Stockfish, the open-source chess engine used by grandmasters and chess platforms, is trusted at the top levels of the game and regularly updated by a global developer community.

But that is where the story gets better. AI did not kill chess. It turned every laptop into a grandmaster’s laboratory and every teenager with Wi-Fi into a student of inhuman excellence. The machine became less of an opponent and more of a brutally honest tutor, the kind that tells you your brilliant idea was actually a blunder in 17 moves.

The milestone reel starts with Alan Turing and David Champernowne’s Turochamp, created in the late 1940s, which could not run on the machines of its day but could be executed by hand, very slowly, like a Victorian chatbot wearing a waistcoat. Then came Shannon’s formal framing of computer chess in 1950. Deep Blue’s 1997 victory over Kasparov turned the idea into front-page drama. In 2017, DeepMind’s AlphaZero pushed the story into a new phase by learning chess through self-play and then playing in a style that many humans found unnervingly creative. DeepMind later described AlphaZero as willing to sacrifice material early for long-term gains, which is also how many media companies describe their podcast strategies.

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The wildest uses of AI in chess are no longer just about crushing humans. Some systems are designed to understand them. Maia, a human-like neural network chess project, flips the normal engine logic. Instead of asking for the best move, it asks what a human at a given skill level is likely to play. It treats mistakes not as garbage but as data. In educational terms, that is the difference between a teacher who only circles the wrong answer and one who understands how the student got there.

FIDE’s Menorca gathering leaned hard into that idea. Speakers discussed personalized learning, real-time feedback, coach training and AI as a support tool rather than a substitute teacher. FIDE Secretary of Education Commission Rita Atkins warned against the overuse and misunderstanding of AI, saying teachers should remain the main instrument in the classroom while introducing AI slowly as a tool. The congress also highlighted special education, adaptive chess interfaces and Chess2Mind, a platform using voice interaction, lower cognitive load and accessibility tools for people with speech or physical limitations.

The congress also included a neuroscience case in which a patient played chess verbally during awake brain surgery, without seeing the board, so doctors could monitor memory, concentration and decision-making in real time. That is not merely thinking three moves ahead. That is thinking three moves ahead while someone is literally checking the wiring.

AI has also made chess more paranoid. Online platforms now need sophisticated fair-play systems because an engine can sit invisibly beside a player like a tiny criminal grandmaster. According to Chess.com, its cheat detection system has been developed for more than a decade and looks at more than 100 gameplay factors, using statistical algorithms to detect extremely improbable performances. The result is a strange new arms race. AI improves chess, AI tempts cheaters and AI helps catch them.

The future of AI and chess, then, is not man versus machine. That match ended. The machine won, took the trophy, analyzed the trophy and suggested a more efficient trophy. The future is human plus machine, as in smarter training, more accessible classrooms, better pattern recognition, more inclusive play, and perhaps a generation of students who learn strategy through a board game that doubles as a thinking simulator.

So here is the final position. Chess survived AI because chess was never only about finding the best move. It was about learning why the move works, why the obvious move fails, and why humans keep sitting down across from one another even after the computer has solved their afternoon. The robots may own the scoreboard, but the humans still own the handshake, the trash talk, the comeback and the ancient pleasure of saying, with complete confidence and only partial accuracy, “I meant to do that.”

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