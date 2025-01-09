Zebra Debuts Mobile AI Tool for Frontline Retail Workers

Zebra Technologies has debuted a set of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for frontline retail workers.

The company’s Zebra Mobile Computing AI Suite, announced Thursday (Jan. 9), comes with an AI data capture software development kit (SDK) and example applications designed for select Zebra Android mobile devices.

The company says its AI capabilities allow frontline workers to capture workflow context and integrate that directly to Zebra Companion, a new suite of AI agents — coming in the second quarter of the year — specifically designed for retail frontline workers.

“For years, we’ve been embedding AI into our products, elevating outcomes for our customers and partners,” Yogesh Kulkarni, Zebra’s vice president for AI strategy, said in a news release.

“Our AI-enabled solutions are shaping the future of frontline operations by creating new ways of working. We’re proud to collaborate with our extensive partner community and customers to enhance our AI and GenAI capabilities to automate workflows, streamline processes and boost efficiency, making work easier every day.”

According to the release, the suite includes things like a knowledge agent that offers the ability to “conversationally interact” with job aids and standard operating procedures (SOPs) to allow for faster onboarding, giving workers the information they need when they need it.

There’s also a sales agent that helps with product-related questions, questions about product availability and pricing as well as cross-sell and upsell recommendations for employees during customer interactions.

As PYMNTS wrote recently, the use of AI agents in retail was a key development for the sector last year, as these tools began autonomously handling complex operations such as managing supply chains to personalizing customer interactions. These agents functioned as decision-makers, analyzing huge datasets in real time to adjust inventory levels, optimize delivery routes or make product recommendations.

“In 2024, AI’s role in retail shifted from experimental to essential. While its implementation presented challenges around accuracy, privacy and ethics, efficiency, engagement and innovation, its benefits were undeniable,” that report said.

“As the industry looks ahead to 2025, AI will likely continue to evolve, further transforming how retailers operate and connect with customers.”

Zebra last year formed a partnership with Google Cloud, Android and Qualcomm centered around the use of generative AI to improve employee productivity. The tool born from this partnership lets front-line employees such as back-office staff and store associates use a “chat experience from a handheld device” to get information to answer questions and prompts.