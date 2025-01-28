Ondo to Bring Tokenized US Treasurys to XRPL

Ondo Finance said Tuesday (Jan. 28) that it will bring tokenized U.S. Treasurys to the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

This collaboration will offer institutional investors access to Ondo Short-Term U.S. Government Treasuries (OUSG), which are backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) and can be instantaneously minted and redeemed at any time using the Ripple USD (RLUSD) U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin, the companies said in a Tuesday (Jan. 28) press release.

“This integration is the natural convergence of a compliance-first, yield-bearing product with a network purpose-built for institutional adoption, setting the groundwork for forward-thinking institutions to lead a new era of capital markets onchain,” Ondo Finance Vice President of Partnerships Katie Wheeler said in the release.

Ondo and Ripple have secured commitments to seed OUSG liquidity upon deployment, according to the release.

The companies’ collaboration will meet institutional demand for tokenized U.S. Treasurys that offer liquidity, efficiency and transparency in capital markets, the release said.

Bringing OUSG to XRPL will provide a solution that provides institutional-grade security, accessible liquidity, and seamless tokenization and trading of real-world assets (RWAs), per the release.

“The 24/7 intraday settlement enabled by tokenized assets like OUSG marks a transformative shift in capital flow management, breaking free from traditional trading hours and slow settlements,” Markus Infanger, senior vice president, RippleX, said in the release.

The tokenization of RWAs has captured the imaginations of various players across payments, finance and commerce because it has the potential to make assets more liquid, accessible and efficient, PYMNTS reported last April.

Ripple and Archax extended their existing collaboration in June, saying they aimed to bring hundreds of millions of dollars of tokenized RWAs onto XRPL. Because Archax works with financial institutions to enable them to tokenize their financial RWAs, the collaboration will allow those institutions to select the XRPL to do so.

In February, Ondo Finance and Aptos Foundation partnered on the integration of RWAs with blockchain technology, beginning with the integration of Ondo’s tokenized U.S. Treasurys product, USDY, onto the Aptos blockchain. The partnership also sets the stage for a series of financial products using the strengths of the two organizations.