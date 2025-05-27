Salesforce to Acquire Informatica to Enhance Agentic AI Features

Salesforce plans to acquire Informatica in an $8 billion deal, saying Informatica’s cloud data management capabilities will enhance the agentic artificial intelligence features of Salesforce’s customer relationship management platform.

The transaction has been approved by both companies’ boards of directors and is expected to close early in Salesforce’s fiscal year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, Salesforce said in a Tuesday (May 27) press release.

“Bringing together Informatica’s cloud-native capabilities … with the Salesforce platform will unlock new capabilities for Salesforce’s enterprise data stack, delivering a complete solution to the challenges of AI at scale…,” the release said.

Adding Informatica’s rich data catalog, data integration, governance, quality and privacy, metadata management and Master Data Management services to Salesforce’s Data Cloud, MuleSoft integration platform and Tableau analytics platform will strengthen Salesforce’s position in the market by enhancing the quality of its autonomous agents, the release said.

The combination will ensure auditability and compliance; meaningful context for AI agents; and standardized, accurate, consistent and secure data, per the release.

“Joining forces with Salesforce represents a significant leap forward in our journey to bring data and AI to life by empowering businesses with the transformative power of their most critical asset — their data,” Informatica CEO Amit Walia said in the release.

It was reported April 12 that Salesforce was in advanced negotiations to acquire Informatica and that the deal would be Salesforce’s largest since its acquisition of Slack for $28 billion in 2021.

Salesforce said May 16 that it plans to acquire Convergence.ai to accelerate the development of its next-generation AI agents. Convergence’s technology enables AI agents to navigate dynamic interfaces and adapt in real time so they can manage things like web-based workflows and multistep processes.

Salesforce is seeing demand for its data cloud services as enterprises realize they have to better organize their data to fully tap the power of generative and agentic AI, Salesforce Senior Vice President of Product Management Gabrielle Tao told PYMNTS in an interview posted in April.

“We make enterprise data ready for the agentic era,” Tao said. “We’re very excited to keep going and make agentic experiences world-class.”

