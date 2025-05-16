Salesforce to Acquire Convergence to Accelerate Development of AI Agents

Salesforce plans to acquire Convergence.ai to accelerate the development of its next-generation AI agents.

The company signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition and expects Convergence’s team and technology to play a “central role” in advancing its AI agent platform, Agentforce, according to a Thursday (May 15) press release.

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of Salesforce’s fiscal year 2026, subject to customary closing conditions, according to the release.

“The next wave of customer interaction and employee productivity will be driven by highly capable AI agents that can navigate the complexities of today’s digital work,” Adam Evans, executive vice president and general manager, Salesforce AI Platform at Salesforce, said in the release. “Convergence’s innovative approach to building adaptive, intelligent agents is incredibly impressive.”

Convergence’s technology enables AI agents to navigate dynamic interfaces and adapt in real time so they can manage things like web-based workflows and multi-step processes, according to the release.

The company’s talent is also expected to contribute to deep research, task automation and industry-specific solutions that will advance Salesforce’s broader AI roadmap, per the release.

“Our mission at Convergence is to help organizations stop viewing automation as just another tool and instead adopt it as the very way work gets done — unlocking new levels of innovation and efficiency,” Convergence CEO and Co-founder Marvin Purtorab said in the release. “Joining Salesforce is the ideal step to scale that vision.”

Salesforce is seeing “massive” growth in its data cloud platform, fueled by interest in generative and agentic AI from enterprises, Gabrielle Tao, senior vice president of product management at Salesforce, told PYMNTS in an interview posted in April.

In the fiscal year ended Jan. 31, Salesforce Data Cloud booked $900 million in revenue, up 120% year over year.

“We make enterprise data ready for the agentic era,” Tao said. “We’re very excited to keep going and make agentic experiences world class.”

Salesforce itself uses AI agents, Evans said in March at the HumanX conference in Las Vegas. For instance, the company uses AI agents to help customers who have questions about the Salesforce platform, their accounts and similar queries, and finds that the AI agents resolve all but 3% of the cases.

