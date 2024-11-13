Efficient Working Capital Practices Drive Nearly $10M in Bottom Line Benefits for Top North American CFOs

The top-performing North American Growth Corporates save nearly $10 million in bottom-line benefits. Why? Smarter working capital strategies play a key role. These firms’ leaders speed up cash cycles, cut borrowing costs and keep suppliers happy — all moves that can give them a real edge.

PYMNTS Intelligence’s latest report dives into what these Growth Corporates are doing differently. It builds off of our global report to explore how leaders in the United States and Canada are using these strategies to stay ahead.

Inside “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition”:

How North American Growth Corporates utilize working capital solutions

Which specific solutions North America Growth Corporates are leveraging to drive business growth and build better supplier relationships

Ways top-performing North American Growth Corporates’ use of these solutions drives efficiency

How top-performing North American Growth Corporates view the benefits of using these solutions

What North America Growth Corporates expect from their banks

Details about the rising interest in on-demand working capital solutions

Download this report for crucial insights into how business leaders can leverage working capital solutions to drive growth.

This is the second year of our study on the working capital efficiency of Growth Corporates in North America. The “2024-2025 Growth Corporates Working Capital Index: North America Edition,” a PYMNTS Intelligence report commissioned by Visa. The report draws on insights from 276 CFOs and treasurers in North America across eight industry segments that generate revenue between $50 million and $1 billion.

Data preview

Despite ongoing inflation and high interest rates, North American Growth Corporates show resilience with the help of financial tools. In fact, data from this year’s global study shows that adoption of external solutions among Growth Corporates in North America increased by 15%, with increases of 18% in the U.S. and 10% in Canada.

The report explores North American Growth Corporates’ growing adoption of working capital solutions grow their businesses. Featuring 11 charts of insightful data, this report details how top-performing North American Growth Corporates’ leverage these solutions to achieve significant cost savings and improved business metrics. Download the report to learn more.