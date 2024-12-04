QuickFee and Mango Partner on Payment Plans for Accounting Firms

QuickFee and Mango Practice Management have partnered to enable accounting firms to offer their clients a payment plan option.

This option will be enabled by QuickFee’s client finance solution, QuickFee Finance, being offered through Mango’s practice management software for accounting firms, the companies said in a Wednesday (Dec. 4) press release.

With this option, clients can pay invoices over three, six, nine or 12 months, while firms receive the full payment upfront, according to the release.

“This collaboration is a game-changer, allowing firms to not only improve their cash flow but also sell more services by eliminating cost barriers for clients,” Bryan Droznes, general manager of Mango Practice Management, said in the release. “It’s a win-win for firms and their clients.”

Mango provides services to nearly 2,000 accounting firms and 10,000 users across the United States, according to the release.

QuickFee provides client financing for both accounting and law firms, per the release.

With the addition of QuickFee’s payment plan option to Mango’s platform, accounting firms can improve cash flow, reduce accounts receivable (AR) and improve the client experience by offering flexible payment options, the release said.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with QuickFee’s mission to help firms improve their financial health while enhancing client satisfaction,” Jennifer Warawa, president of QuickFee, said in the release. “By giving firms the ability to offer flexible payment plans, we’re not just improving cash flow; we’re helping firms build stronger relationships with their clients.”

QuickFee was created to offer installment plans that make it easier for small businesses to afford costly professional services from accountants, lawyers, marketing firms or the like, QuickFee Managing Director Bruce Coombes told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted in November 2020.

Installment plans reduce the impact of cost as a pain point for both sides — businesses that could use professional advice and the professional services firms that would like to have them as clients, Coombes said.

“The technology to solve this problem is there,” Coombes said. “Insofar as we can help people access the help and advice they need, we think we are making this a much better functioning market.”