79% of Millennials and Gen Z Turn to Social Media for Financial Advice

Social media algorithms have emerged as influential players in the realm of advice, effectively acting as pseudo-advisers for generations eager for financial literacy.

A PYMNTS Intelligence report, “The New Challenges Facing Finance: Algorithms, Finfluencers and the Quest for Reliability,” a collaboration with NCR Voyix, illustrates how digital transformation presents opportunities and challenges for both consumers and traditional financial institutions (FIs).

Social Media as a Catalyst for Financial Literacy

The rise of social media has fundamentally changed how individuals seek financial advice, with algorithms steering a notable 79% of millennial and Generation Z consumers toward curated narratives of financial education. Platforms like TikTok have become central to this shift, capturing the attention of 62% of Generation Z, who now view it as a valuable resource for financial knowledge. These platforms are not merely social spaces, but have evolved into hubs for financial literacy, where engaging content makes complex concepts more accessible.

The appeal of “finfluencers” — digital personalities offering financial insights — carries a significant warning. While they promise transformative financial strategies, 34% of Generation Z reports being influenced by their content. Critics warn that this influence can lead to the propagation of financial myths and scams. This dynamic raises essential questions about the credibility and reliability of the financial guidance available online.

The Need for Regulatory Oversight in Financial Advice

As the online financial landscape expands, calls for regulatory oversight are growing louder. The proliferation of finfluencers, who range from credible advisers to those with questionable motives, has prompted scrutiny from regulatory bodies. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom is actively targeting these influencers, focusing on deceptive promotions and misleading financial advice to protect consumers from potential harm.

The dark side of finfluencer fame cannot be ignored. Some individuals leverage manipulated success stories to entice followers into dubious financial schemes, often resulting in severe consequences. The financial fallout from such actions can be devastating, leaving victims in significant debt or worse. The need for regulation underscores the risks associated with unverified online financial advice and the imperative for consumer protection.

Shifting to Tailored Financial Experiences

In response to the changing landscape, traditional FIs are reimagining their roles. A growing 53% of U.S. retail banking consumers now look to their banks for financial guidance, a notable increase from previous years. This shift reflects a broader trend in which banks are leveraging partnerships with FinTech companies to offer personalized financial experiences, moving away from one-size-fits-all solutions.

Banks are now focusing on innovation in customer engagement. For instance, initiatives like Astra, an infrastructure provider for faster payments, and Till Financial, a company focused on collaborative family banking, are cultivating financial literacy among younger consumers by equipping families with essential management skills. This commitment to education and personalized service is crucial as traditional banks aim to regain relevance and trust in a market increasingly influenced by social media.

Financial institutions must focus on transparency and accuracy in their communications to distinguish themselves from unreliable online advice. By combating misinformation and promoting financial literacy, they can adapt to the shifting landscape influenced by social media and regulatory needs.