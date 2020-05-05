Coronavirus

Coronavirus Refunds: Philadelphia Flyers, 76ers To Provide Reimbursement Options; Journey Calls Off Tour To Enable Refunds

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Stadium

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt normal life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of the latest pandemic-related refund news in music and sports:

Sports Tickets

Two Philadelphia sports teams, the 76ers and the Philadelphia Flyers, will reportedly provide fans with credits or reimbursements for regular-season games at their shared stadium that go unplayed due to COVID-19, The Philadelphia Tribune reported.

Those who hold season tickets for the Flyers will get a credit for six unplayed home games toward their payment this summer for the 2020-21 season. They can also make the decision to get a reimbursement. Those who purchased tickets for individual games, however, will receive a reimbursement automatically.

The Sixers, on the other hand, reportedly offer reimbursement and rollover choices for those who have season tickets. Those who are single-game holders can seek a reimbursement. The team, for its part, has halted season-ticket payments over the pandemic and will restart payments in mid-June.

The report noted that the NBA and the NHL haven’t officially called off the rest of the season.

Concert Tickets

Journey arrived at the decision of call off its tour with the Pretenders this year because of the coronavirus, CBS Minnesota reported. The musicians said they arrived at the cancellation decision so that concertgoers could get reimbursed amid the challenging environment.

In a statement, as cited by the outlet, Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda said, “Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.”

The report noted that St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center was included as a stop on the tour.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER

Glitches such as those arising from faulty application programming interfaces (APIs) can lead up to 88 percent of app users to abandon them, making it imperative for banks to constantly monitor their APIs’ performance. In the May 2020 B2B API Tracker, PYMNTS spoke with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB executives Robert Pehrson and Paula da Silva about how harnessing internal data and third-party data from ratings institutes and government agencies can maintain API performance and offer a seamless banking experience.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, White House, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Small Business Administration
5.6K
Loans

Kudlow: Third Round Of SBA PPP Loans ‘May Be’ Necessary

Today in Payments Today in Payments
4.2K
News

Today In Payments: Google Phone Data: Mixed Stay-Home Compliance; India’s Jio Gets $750M Boost From Silver Lake

3.7K
B2B Payments

RBS Shutters Bó To Focus On SMB Challenger Bank Mettle

Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers Georgia's Reopening Falls Flat With Consumers
3.4K
Coronavirus

Georgia’s Push To Reopen Falls Flat As Consumers Stay Home

Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For Most Of PPP’s Second Round Already Spoken For
3.0K
Loans

Most Of SBA PPP Loan Program’s Second Round Funding Already Spoken For

supermarket worker with mask supermarket worker with mask
2.9K
Coronavirus

Frontline Workers Want More Pandemic Hazard Pay

Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news Google, phone, data, coronavirus, U.S., Singapore, Brazil, normal, reopening, news
2.5K
Coronavirus

Google Phone Data Reveals Mixed Stay-Home Compliance

healthcare data innovation healthcare data innovation
2.4K
Healthcare

Why Data-Backed Innovation Is The Medicine Healthcare Needs

Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings Yelp Helps Businesses Promote Digital Offerings
2.3K
Retail

New Yelp Feature Helps Local Businesses Promote Digital Offerings

Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge Payoneer On COVID-19's eCommerce Surge
2.2K
Podcasts

Payoneer CEO: eCommerce’s Surge And Brick-And-Mortar’s ‘Vicious Cycle’

Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World Consumers On Re-entering The Physical World
2.1K
Coronavirus

Why Consumers Aren’t In A Rush To Reopen The Economy

Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization Buyers, Suppliers Tackle Invoice Digitization
2.1K
B2B Payments

Buyers And Suppliers Tackle The Invoice-To-Pay Digitization Journey

Shopify Shopify
2.1K
eCommerce

New Shopify POS Merges In-Store And Online Sales

May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic, May holiday, china, economy, tourists, travelers. coronavirus, pandemic,
2.0K
Coronavirus

May Holiday Draws Out 50 Million Chinese Tourists

tech startup tech startup
2.0K
Startups

Tech Startups Trade Lofty Valuations For Funding