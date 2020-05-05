As the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt normal life the world over, many consumers want refunds on things they paid for but aren’t able to use. Here’s a roundup of the latest pandemic-related refund news in music and sports:

Sports Tickets

Two Philadelphia sports teams, the 76ers and the Philadelphia Flyers, will reportedly provide fans with credits or reimbursements for regular-season games at their shared stadium that go unplayed due to COVID-19, The Philadelphia Tribune reported.

Those who hold season tickets for the Flyers will get a credit for six unplayed home games toward their payment this summer for the 2020-21 season. They can also make the decision to get a reimbursement. Those who purchased tickets for individual games, however, will receive a reimbursement automatically.

The Sixers, on the other hand, reportedly offer reimbursement and rollover choices for those who have season tickets. Those who are single-game holders can seek a reimbursement. The team, for its part, has halted season-ticket payments over the pandemic and will restart payments in mid-June.

The report noted that the NBA and the NHL haven’t officially called off the rest of the season.

Concert Tickets

Journey arrived at the decision of call off its tour with the Pretenders this year because of the coronavirus, CBS Minnesota reported. The musicians said they arrived at the cancellation decision so that concertgoers could get reimbursed amid the challenging environment.

In a statement, as cited by the outlet, Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon and Arnel Pineda said, “Having seen what the world has endured during the last 45 days, and not knowing what the rest of this year or 2021 will bring, we knew the right thing to do was to make sure our fans’ health was not put in jeopardy and to provide immediate access to refund options given the unexpected events caused by this terrible virus.”

The report noted that St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center was included as a stop on the tour.