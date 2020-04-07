To support the creation of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, Bill Gates’ foundation will dedicate billions to back the building of manufacturing facilities. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will collaborate with seven potential vaccine makers to create the structures, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Gates made the efforts known on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.” Gates said per the report, “Our early money can accelerate things.” He continued, “Even though we’ll end up picking at most two of them, we’re going to fund factories for all seven, just so that we don’t waste time in serially saying which vaccine works and then building the factory.”

Many universities, pharmaceutical firms and research organizations have been at work on creating a COVID-19 treatment or vaccine. Experts per the report foresee vaccine development lasting in the range of a year to one and a half years.

Gates said per the report, “The only thing that really lets us go back completely to normal, and feel good about sitting in stadiums with lots of other people, is to create a vaccine and not just take care of our country but take that vaccine out to the global population.”

Confirmed instances of the coronavirus exceeded 1.2 million on Sunday while the most impacted states and nations contend with a spike in patients with COVID-19, the sickness caused by the coronavirus. Over 69,000 individuals have died from the disease.

Consumers over the past few weeks have strongly reported their position on how large of a threat they consider COVID-19 to be personally. Just below a third of people reported being very or extremely concerned about contracting the illness in a poll just under a month ago, while two-thirds of people today expressed serious concern regarding the integrity of their health over the crisis.

As far as what it will take to get them back in the world again, the development of a vaccine was the most cited factor.