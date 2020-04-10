Coronavirus

IRS Launches Consumer Portal For Getting Stimulus Checks

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Treasury check, cash

A new IRS portal for coronavirus relief payments has been launched in conjunction with the U.S. Treasury to assist people who don’t typically file taxes. 

The non-filer tool can be used by U.S. citizens and resident aliens who are not claimed as dependents and had gross income below $12,200 ($24,400 for married couples) in 2019,  according to the IRS site. Users must also have a valid Social Security number. 

“People who don’t have a return filing obligation can use this tool to give us basic information so they can receive their Economic Impact Payments as soon as possible,” Chuck Rettig, IRS commissioner, said in a statement on Friday (April 10). “The IRS and Free File Alliance have been working around the clock to deliver this new tool to help people.”

The IRS said that the majority of people who filed taxes for 2018 or 2019 will automatically get Economic Impact Payments starting next week. The payments are part of the $2 trillion CARES Act passed last month to mitigate the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Automatic payments will also be sent in the coming weeks to people on Social Security, those who receive survivors or disability benefits and people getting Railroad Retirement benefits.

The Enter Payment Info tool requires basic information — Social Security number, dependents, address — that the IRS will review in order to confirm eligibility. Using the tool does not result in any taxes being owed. 

People who provide banking information will get a direct deposit; everyone else will get a check mailed to the provided address.

The IRS is also launching another tool that will give people the status of their payment. The Get My Payment tool is scheduled to launch on April 17. 

“Get My Payment will provide people with the status of their payment, including the date their payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them,” the IRS said.

Earlier this month, TurboTax launched a free tool for people who don’t file taxes. There are roughly 10 million people in the U.S. who are not required to file taxes, and some 80 percent are eligible for a stimulus check. 

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE FIRESIDE CHAT: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM (ET)

 FIs have traditionally approached resilience from a technology standpoint, but ‘Black Swan’ events like the COVID-19 pandemic expose what can go wrong when FIs don’t prepare for the unexpected. Vincent Caldeira, Chief Technologist, FSI, APAC for Red Hat joins PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster to explore how preparedness is impacting FIs’ ability to do business during COVID-19, and the lessons being learned.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
27.5K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Trulioo digital identity Trulioo digital identity
12.2K
Digital Identity

When Digital First Became Digital Only — And What It Means For Digital Identity

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In SMB Loans
9.7K
Loans

Federal Reserve Facilitates $2.3T In Loans To Boost Economy

Away Luggage Company Furloughs Half Its Staff Away Luggage Company Furloughs Half Its Staff
6.9K
Retail

Away Luggage Company Furloughs Approximately Half Its Staff

amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus amazon-delivery-shipping-coronavirus
5.7K
Amazon Delivery

Amazon Pulls Plug On Its Shipping Service

US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears US, UK: Hackers Playing On Coronavirus Fears
4.6K
Fraud Attack

State-Backed Hackers Playing On COVID-19 Fears, US And UK Warn

Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators Consumers Lose Appetite For Delivery Aggregators
4.0K
Aggregators

Data: Consumers Lose Their Appetite For Delivery Aggregators

3.6K
Coronavirus

FIS: Prepare To Be Caught Off-Guard

Robots could see more use in grocery stores due to the pandemic Robots could see more use in grocery stores due to the pandemic
3.2K
Automated Retail

Groceries Enlist Robots For Stocking, Deliveries

3.0K
API

How Banks Use APIs To Forge Stronger Client Bonds

Blockchain Blockchain
3.0K
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Daily: Tesla Tests Blockchain To Speed Up Trucking Shipments in Shanghai; Bank Of England May Team With Companies On Digital Currency

POS, restaurants, Toast, startups, coronavirus POS, restaurants, Toast, startups, coronavirus
2.9K
Coronavirus

POS Toast Cuts Staff In Half As More Restaurants Close

disbursements tracker Ingo Money disbursements tracker Ingo Money
2.9K
Disbursements

Trōv: Why Insurers Still Cling To The Paper Check

Mastercard’s Ethoca On Helping With Chargebacks Mastercard’s Ethoca On Helping With Chargebacks
2.8K
Payment Methods

Mastercard’s Ethoca On Helping Merchants Grapple With The Upcoming Chargeback Deluge

UN: 195M Jobs Will Be Lost To Coronavirus In Q2 UN: 195M Jobs Will Be Lost To Coronavirus In Q2
2.7K
Economy

UN: 195 Million Jobs Will Be Lost To Coronavirus In 2Q