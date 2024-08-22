Velera to Provide Contact Center Services to Civic Federal Credit Union

Credit union service organization (CUSO) Velera will provide contact center services and support to Civic Federal Credit Union, a digital-first credit union serving local government employees and their families across North Carolina.

“We believe innovating on new approaches, advocating for our membership and crafting unique solutions will result in a successful partnership, and we are excited about all that we will achieve in our new relationship with Velera,” Maria Moore, senior vice president of member experiences at Civic, said in a Thursday (Aug. 22) press release.

Velera will begin providing membership experience support services for Civic in the fall, according to the release.

Round-the-clock member support via its contact centers is one of the many services and financial technology solutions that Velera offers to financial institutions, per the release.

“Civic’s approach to digital- and people-first financial services is perfectly aligned with our goals at Velera,” Brian Scott, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Velera, said in the release. “We are eager to provide the credit union and its members with elevated and enhanced contact center services and offerings.”

Velera serves more than 4,000 financial institutions throughout North America, according to the release. Together with member support, the CUSO offers payment processing, fraud and risk management, data and analytics, digital banking, instant payments, strategic consulting, collections, ATM and POS networks, and shared branching.

The CUSO was formerly known as PSCU/Co-op Solutions, and it is rolling out the Velera brand in phases through the next year.

The joint efforts of PSCU/Co-op, which combined in January, are crystallized in an Emerging Services team and in a FinTech advisory group that helps credit unions take a leading-edge approach to new distribution channels and digital efforts, Chuck Fagan, president and CEO of Velera, told PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster in an interview posted in June.

“Marrying up those segments with the FinTechs and the 4,000+ FIs” served by Velera “puts us in a good position” to modernize credit unions’ operations and offerings, Fagan said.