‘Cyber Trust Mark’ Program for Smart Devices Set to Go Live

The United States government is preparing to launch its cybersecurity labeling program for consumer internet-connected devices.

The Cyber Trust Mark, first announced in 2023, will be “open for business” this year, the White House said, per a Tuesday (Jan. 7) TechCrunch report.

The program is a voluntary label designed to improve device security by giving U.S. consumers more information about the security of the products they purchase, such as smart refrigerators, microwaves, televisions and fitness trackers. The initiative has been supported by major manufacturers and retailers, including Amazon, Google, Best Buy, Samsung and LG Electronics.

There’s no exact date for the launch, although the White House said companies will “soon” be able to submit their Internet of Things (IoT) products to one of 11 companies approved for testing to earn the label, with plans for certified products scheduled to arrive in stores this year, the TechCrunch report said.

The program focuses on consumer-grade internet-connected devices, such as routers, home security cameras, smart speakers and baby monitors, per the report. These products often come with easy-to-guess default passwords and no guarantee of ongoing security updates.

In addition to the program, there is also the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which aims to give manufacturers a one-stop solution to certify their products, ensuring compliance with multiple international regulations and standards with one evaluation.

“In essence, while the road to achieving comprehensive IoT security may be long, these efforts by major industry players and government bodies represent key milestones in establishing a robust security framework for the growing array of smart home gadgets available on the market today,” PYMNTS wrote last year. “These initiatives also highlight the ongoing need for collaboration to tackle cybersecurity challenges and foster trust in the rapidly evolving connected device landscape.”

The PYMNTS Intelligence report “Multitasking Consumers Want to Shop — and Work — at the Same Time” found that the average consumer now owns six connected devices, a number that climbs to seven among millennials and bridge millennials.

Adoption of smart home devices and connected appliances is also increasing, spotlighting the growing embrace of smart technologies for their convenience and efficiency. For example, ownership of smart refrigerators climbed from 5% in 2019 to 9% in 2023, while connected thermostat ownership increased from 10% to 15% during the same period, per the report.