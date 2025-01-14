Will Cyber Trust Mark Change Consumer Behavior? Experts Discuss Potential Impact

The U.S. government’s Cyber Trust Mark cybersecurity labeling program for internet-connected devices is set to impact consumers and the industry.

The program, which covers products like smart home appliances and fitness trackers, will provide consumers with clearer information about device security.

While the program is supported by major companies, like Amazon, Google, Best Buy, Samsung and LG Electronics, and allows manufacturers to submit their products for testing and certification by approved companies, its long-term effect on consumer behavior and industry practices is uncertain.

Experts agree the Cyber Trust Mark could influence consumer choices by offering a trusted security certification, although its immediate impact may be limited as many buyers prioritize price and convenience.

“In the short term, I don’t think it will matter a lot because I don’t believe the average consumer thinks twice about the security of connected home devices,” Greg Zakowicz, senior eCommerce expert at Omnisend, told PYMNTS in an interview. “As the program becomes more established and promoted, however, and as more tech-native consumers purchase products, I think the certification will have meaning.”

As a result, manufacturers and retailers will find themselves in a precarious position, Zakowicz said.

“Manufacturers and retailers want to provide products consumers want at a fair price,” he said. “The challenge with this is balancing using less expensive, potentially less secure third-party software and using potentially more expensive and secure software while maintaining profits and without losing market share. Companies like Amazon lie in the center of the Venn diagram where they both sell products and manufacture them. As consumers begin to look for the seal of security approval, it will be on them to determine which path they want to take. One challenge I foresee is who becomes liable when a security vulnerability is exploited on a Cyber Trust Mark-certified product? Can they be sued, and if so, is it the agency, manufacturer, retailer or other party?”

Collaboration Is Key

As the industry contends with these complexities, it’s clear cybersecurity solutions require collaboration across multiple sectors, Zakowicz said. While the Connectivity Standards Alliance offers manufacturers a streamlined solution to certify their products, ensuring compliance with various international regulations and standards through a single evaluation, the challenge of unifying cybersecurity standards remains daunting.

“Threats move quickly, often more than defense,” Zakowicz said. “The cybersecurity industry is not a single entity, but a collective of private companies. Unifying cybersecurity and standards is next to impossible. If the government is worried about securing America’s homeland from cyber threats, and they are, it will have to take the lead in sharing threats and evolving standards with well-defined public-private partnerships. This can be challenging as they weigh sharing information with private companies and maintaining classified information critical to national security. This seems like a pipedream.”

While the Cyber Trust Mark seeks to guide consumer behavior and improve device security, its success hinges on how well manufacturers and retailers align with the certification standards, according to Zachary Robichaud, instructor at the School of Retail Management, Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University.

“The Cyber Trust Mark has the potential to significantly shape consumer behavior by providing a clear and trusted signal of IoT device security, helping consumers make informed choices,” Robichaud told PYMNTS in an interview. “Manufacturers and retailers like Amazon, Google and Samsung play a pivotal role by aligning their product designs and updates with these certification standards. Collaboration between government and industry is crucial to address evolving cybersecurity threats, with initiatives like the Connectivity Standards Alliance and the Cyber Trust Mark creating a cohesive framework for security. This certification also encourages manufacturers to prioritize vulnerabilities, such as default passwords and outdated security measures, creating greater trust and driving innovation in the IoT market.”

While the Cyber Trust Mark could impact consumer decisions, some believe it won’t happen overnight.

“It will take some time for the Cyber Trust Mark to enter the consumer consciousness, and there will need to be some education as to what it is and how it works,” Neil Saunders, managing director of retail at research firm GlobalData, told PYMNTS in an interview. “However, it is potentially useful as consumers have a lot of concerns around things like privacy when buying connected devices. A standard certification will give them some confidence and more information. The challenge will be ensuring that information is presented in a digestible and understandable way, as there are a lot of different facets to areas like privacy and security.”

