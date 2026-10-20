Banks’ Growing Fraud Tech Stacks Create an Integration Challenge

Highlights
Most financial institutions cited the complexity of new technology systems as their top barrier to innovation, PYMNTS Intelligence found.
Nearly all institutions used machine learning and AI for fraud detection, while behavioral analytics and device fingerprinting reached universal adoption among surveyed institutions.
The share of institutions developing fraud systems in-house that still combine third-party technology with proprietary tools was 93%, underscoring how fraud defenses depend on multiple systems working together.
Banks have plenty of fraud technology, but getting all of it to work as a cohesive line of defense is becoming a problem.