Transcard Brings Payments Orchestration Offering to Canada

Payments technology firm Transcard has expanded into the Canadian market.

The company announced the move Thursday (Jan. 9) along with the signing of its first customer in Canada, Xodus Travel Services.

According to a news release, the Transcard embedded payment platform supports global payments in “multiple currencies, configurable language packs, and domiciled data capabilities.” The expansion includes local payment rails and supports Canadian French across solutions, with solutions designed to meet GDPR, RPAA and PIPEDA Data Protection requirements.

“Launching in Canada marks a significant milestone in the company’s mission to enhance digital payment solutions worldwide. We’re excited to expand our capabilities, build more strategic partnerships and support customers in Canada,” said Greg Bloh, CEO of Transcard.

David Rivelis, president and CEO of Xodus, added that Transcard’s services will offer his company’s policyholders “an improved claims experience with payment optionality and real time payment options.”

PYMNTS examined the rise of payments orchestration in the travel sector last week in an interview with CellPoint Digital CEO Kristian Gjerding for the “PYMNTS Outlook 2025: Navigating the Future of Banking and Payments” series.

Payment orchestration functions as a centralized platform that simplifies, optimizes and secures payment processes, allowing for seamless transactions across multiple channels. But its influence goes beyond operational efficiency, reshaping how travel brands engage with their customers, that report said.

“The traveler journey is complex,” Gjerding said, with the industry dealing with a host of variables like different currencies, refund rules and payment regulations.

“Whenever they break, this is where you get a bad customer experience,” he said.

With consumer expectations on the rise, the stakes for airlines have never been higher. Poor payment experiences can push customers to intermediaries, driving up transaction fees for the air carriers.

“If I have a bad checkout experience, I may buy your product through an intermediary, which is a very, very costly process,” Gjerding said. “Your cost is going to be more than tenfold for the same transaction.”

And noted here more recently, today’s traveler prioritizes ease of use and security when making payments, with PYMNTS Intelligence research finding that nearly three-quarters of travelers experienced payment declines or issues.