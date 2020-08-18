Earnings

Preview: Walmart Earnings Focus On Grocery And Digital Shift

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Walmart Reduces Corporate Workforce With Layoffs

Online grocery and eCommerce will be on the radar when Walmart reports its second quarter earnings on Tuesday (Aug. 18).

Analysts expect a minimal jump in same-store comparative sales and the stock will most likely take a hit because of it. But the more intriguing storylines surround the follow-up to its 74 percent spike for eCommerce in Q1, and the potential for information around the launch of the Amazon Prime competitor, Walmart+.

First, eCommerce. It is highly unlikely that Walmart will match its 74 percent year-over-year spike, simply because consumers have been going back to the in-store environment. It will be more interesting to see if it can keep the quarter-over-quarter growth rate at a high level, even if it’s not at 74 percent. Some analysts have pegged the year-over-year growth at 60 percent, but even that could be high. The digital shift and Walmart’s ability to meet its demands have been on the plus side of many analyst recommendations, including one from Stephens Inc. Analyst Ben Bienvenu.

“We felt that Walmart was well positioned heading into calendar 2020, with line of sight to expense leverage and accelerated earnings growth set to deliver on the next leg of the value creation story [that] management had laid out for investors,” Bienvenu wrote. “Once COVID-19 showed up, the playbook clearly changed, but Walmart is unquestionably a winner in this environment, and we think the accelerated maturation of the eCommerce business will only enhance Walmart’s advantage relative to other grocers/retailers, and could help close the gap with Amazon.”

Next, grocery. Walmart made a huge move last week by linking up with Instacart to grow its grocery and eCommerce business and to compete against Amazon. But Kroger, which is also building its eCommerce capability, has opened a new beachhead against both Amazon and Walmart with its new marketplace building deal with Mirakl. Couple all this with the debut of Express Delivery this summer, which offers home delivery of a wide range of groceries and other products from the store in less than two hours. According to Supermarket News, Walmart expects to have Express Delivery in 2,000 stores, an expedited timeline in response to the pandemic.

“Before this crisis, we were already seeing robust adoption of online pickup and delivery,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart CEO, in a call with analysts in May. “As this crisis created a need for social distancing and required people to stay at home, customers embraced pickup and delivery even more. Pickup and delivery are attracting greater numbers of new customers. The number of new customers trying pickup and delivery has increased four times since mid-March.”

Finally, Walmart+. The company’s website says “coming soon” — and at some point, Walmart has to deliver on that. Will it use an earnings call to do so? Probably not. The launch has to be a consumer event full of in-store signage, consumer advertising and consumer press exposure. It is evident, though, that the launch will be regional, maybe even limited to specific metros where Walmart has strong grocery and delivery. That cancels New York City, and probably cancels a major announcement Tuesday.

——————————

NEW PYMNTS DATA: D2C AND THE NEW BRAND LOYALTY OPPORTUNITY 

The August 2020 – DTC And The New Brand Loyalty Opportunity Study examines shifts in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) market since the onset of the pandemic and the digital channels used to purchase them. The study is based on a balanced survey of 2,188 U.S. consumers.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Berkshire Dumps US Bank Stocks, Adds Mining Co
7.6K
Investments

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Dumps US Bank Stocks For Gold

Trump Says Task Force Will Pivot To Reopening Country
6.6K
Business

More Chinese Companies Could Be Banned By Trump

3.3K
B2B Payments

Axle Lands $27.7M For Freight Financing, B2B Payments

2.4K
Facebook

Facebook’s Instagram And Messenger Users Can Now Message Each Other

2.3K
B2B Payments

Plastiq Joins Visa Hub To Help SMBs Access Payment Options

Takeaway.com's Just Eat Buyout Faces Setback
2.2K
Gig Economy

Just Eat Takeaway To End Its Gig Worker Model

1.7K
Coronavirus

Pandemic Boosts Internet Usage 25 Pct

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants
1.7K
Retail

Welcome To The Golden Age Of Sweatpants

1.6K
Mobile Order Ahead

How QSRs Are Fighting Digital Food Fraud

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs
1.5K
SMBs

QR Codes Make Social Media Shoppable For SMBs

1.3K
CFPB

California Proposes Financial Watchdog Agency

1.3K
Amazon

Germany Launches Investigation Into Amazon

1.2K
Commerce Connected

Alexa Hitches A Ride To Big Auto’s Voice Commerce Future

1.2K
B2B Payments

Comerica Bank: Finding The Digital Fix For Accounts Receivables

RVs Find The Road To Digital 3.0
1.1K
Travel Payments

RVs Find The Road To Digital 3.0