Gap’s ‘Brand Reinvigoration’ Focus Turns to In-Store and Online Experiences

Gap Inc. is refining both its digital and in-store channels as it works to reinvigorate its apparel brands.

The parent company of Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta said this Thursday (Nov. 21) while reporting its third-quarter results.

For the Old Navy brand, the company is delivering more clarity around pricing and a greater promotion of value through its in-store and online communications, Gap Inc. President and CEO Richard Dickson said Thursday (Nov. 21) during the company’s quarterly earnings call.

“We see an exciting opportunity in active as consumers continue to migrate to more active lifestyles,” Dickson said. “Active is the No. 1 category in the U.S. apparel industry with a total size of $70 billion.”

For the Gap brand, the company is focused on the customer experience, working to improve the “digital dialogue” and to enhance the service and aesthetics at its stores, Dickson said. It also aims to reinforce the Gap brand with existing customers and add collaborations that will appeal to new ones.

“Between our relentless repetition of our campaign methodology, punctuated by our relevant collaborations, we’ve seen resonance with a broader customer base and an increased engagement with the brand,” Dickson said.

At Banana Republic, the company is working to reestablish the brand in the premium lifestyle space with new product assortments, better fit and new approaches in both its digital and brick-and-mortar presence.

“We’ve continued to shift Banana’s media mix towards more social and influencer marketing, which is putting the brand back into the cultural conversation with our compelling social narrative,” Dickson said. “We’re also optimizing and repositioning our store footprint with a focus on locations that are relevant to our customers and well positioned to reflect the new aesthetic.”

At Athleta, the company is working to improve the brand’s product, marketing and stores. Its efforts include a new marketing methodology and media mix aimed at attracting new, higher value customers.

“The momentum Athleta has had growing new followers on TikTok is noteworthy, with the brand becoming one of the platform’s fastest growing sportswear retailers since its launch in February,” Dickson said.

In each case, the company’s “brand reinvigoration playbook” is comprehensive, Dickson said.

“We’ve made great strides on product and marketing and are focused on continuous improvement as we expand our aperture to include enhancements to both the in-store and online experiences for our customers,” Dickson said.