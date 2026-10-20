AI Has Won the Shopping Trip. Not the Wallet.

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Consumers are embracing AI faster than they’re willing to trust it. That gap could decide who wins the next era of commerce. Fifty percent of consumers have already made a purchase with AI’s help. Just 14% would trust an AI app to hold their payment card.

That’s a 36-point trust gap. And it’s one of the biggest opportunities – and obstacles – facing AI-powered commerce.

Join PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster for a 15- minute deep dive on the latest Consumer AI Trendscapes research to reveal what consumers are actually doing with AI, where adoption is accelerating and what’s standing between AI assistance and AI-powered transactions.