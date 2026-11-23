About

Dave’s recovery offers a window into a broader challenge for consumer fintechs: expanding access to credit while building a profitable business. Following a steep decline in its shares after going public in 2022, Dave reported third-quarter 2026 revenue growth of 31% alongside improved repayment performance. In this conversation, founder and CEO Jason Wilk discusses the operating decisions behind the recovery, how Dave evaluates its AI underwriting and what its expansion into credit cards will require. The discussion will also examine the infrastructure behind fast funding and how Dave measures whether its products improve members’ financial lives.