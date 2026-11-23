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Artificial Intelligence is rapidly moving beyond prediction and recommendation to become an active participant in financial workflows. Across the payments ecosystem, AI is helping companies detect fraud, automate compliance investigations, write, and integrate software, manage corporate spend, process invoices, optimize payments, and increasingly executive transactions on behalf of businesses and consumers.

In this PYMNTS.com virtual roundtable, leaders from AWS, Visa, Cross River Bank, and Ramp will explore how AI and agentic technologies are moving from experimentation into production. The discussion will examine how Cross River Bank rapidly develop and deploy agentic AI across banking functions, how Visa is using Amazon Bedrock for developer productivity and AI for external solutions such as A2A Protect, and how Ramp is introducing intelligent automation across finance operations and B2B payments.