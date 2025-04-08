The promise of real-time payments (RTP) is clear: faster transactions, improved cash flow, and enhanced customer experiences. Yet, many community banks and credit unions face significant hurdles—ranging from technology constraints to uncertainty about the business model and ROI. Join Cheryl Gurz, Vice President of RTP Product Management at The Clearing House, and Tara Campbell, EVP/COO at GBank, as they discuss the challenges and opportunities in RTP adoption. This panel will explore practical strategies for financial institutions of all sizes to navigate implementation barriers, leverage RTP for competitive differentiation, and position themselves for long-term success in an instant-payment-driven economy.