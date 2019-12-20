Fraud Prevention

How TripAdvisor Sends Review Fraudsters Packing

By
Posted on

Fraudsters are as busy during the holidays as consumers and merchants. There are plenty of opportunities for cybercriminals to wreak havoc, especially as online and mobile shoppers increase their purchasing volume for gifts and holiday travel.

Cybercriminals are finding it best to embrace the omnichannel approach to fraud, where they hit every customer service channel for best results. They are especially targeting mobile-first campaigns and in-app advertisements, where advertisers are expected to spend $77 billion to capture picky customers.

The latest Fraud Decisioning Playbook analyzes fraud news and trends as the 2019 holiday season draws to a close, and examines how online platforms are looking to more fully protect their users and online shoppers as fraud mounts.

The Latest Fraud-Decisioning Developments

Facebook is hoping that a fraud-decisioning upgrade will dissuade fraudsters from its platform. The social network company has released an outline of new user practices aimed at protecting its security, and has implemented several other changes to its security measures as well. This includes tracking a device’s battery to establish that users are in the locations they should be.

Loyalty and rewards company Drop Tank is also focusing on new fraud protections — in its own case, utilizing blockchain technology. The firm is turning to blockchain to protect the services of gas station and convenience store owners from fraudsters. The chain will help categorize and certify product offers from retailers for higher security.

Fraudsters are moving up their own efforts as fraud protections grow. Cybercriminals are targeting in-app promotions in advance of the holiday season, which are becoming more important to online and mobile shoppers. With advertisers expected to spend $77 billion on mobile advertising, this unfortunately makes it a lucrative opportunity for fraudsters.

For more on this and other stories, visit the Playbook’s News & Trends section.

TripAdvisor’s Data-Driven Fight Against False Reviews

Customers rely on the reviews of other consumers, a dependence that has only deepened in the age of online shopping and travel. Fraudsters are aware of just how important reviews can be to potential customers, and they are quite willing to exploit that importance. Making sure that customers are protected, and that false reviews can be isolated and removed, is critical for companies, said James Kay, director of corporate communications for travel marketplace TripAdvisor.

To learn more about how TripAdvisor is fighting false reviews to keep the customer experience safe and secure, visit the Playbook’s feature story.

How Fraud-Decisioning Tools Can Protect Against Omnichannel Fraud

Consumers want to shop and transact however they like, and that can mean an infinite variety of preferred payment methods or shopping channels. Thus, businesses must support multiple channels and ways for their end customers to interact with them, but each channel comes with its own security detriments. That is why these companies need to develop omnichannel fraud protection strategies to keep customers — who are expecting to see an omnichannel experience — safe from bad actors.

To learn more about how fraud-decisioning tools can help, visit the Playbook’s Deep Dive.

About The Playbook

The Fraud Decisioning Playbook, a PYMNTS and Simility collaboration, is a monthly report that highlights the way eCommerce merchants, financial institutions and other businesses embrace fraud-decisioning solutions to reduce chargebacks and account takeovers, enabling secure and seamless experiences for legitimate users.

——————————–

Latest Insights:

Our data and analytics team has developed a number of creative methodologies and frameworks that measure and benchmark the innovation that’s reshaping the payments and commerce ecosystem. In the December 2019 Digital Fraud Tracker, Eric Lorenz, Priceline’s VP of finance operations tells PYMNTS how the online travel agency leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to identify risky transactions without exasperating legitimate customers.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In 2020s
3.4K
Today In Data

How Payments Trends Will Shape Retail In The 2020s

groceries groceries
2.6K
Retail

How Grocery Retail Will Evolve In 2020

2.4K
Bank Regulation

UK Regulator Looks To Expand Open Banking Beyond Banking

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments
2.3K
Digital Banking

Payrailz Partners With Mastercard For Real-Time Bill Payments

2.3K
B2B Payments

PayPal: Taking On Corporates’ B2C Payment Pain Points With Digital Wallets

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut B2B Costs
2.3K
B2B Payments

Tradeshift Taps Blockchain To Cut Cross-Border B2B Payment Costs

Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State Making Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State
2.2K
Retail

Making A Plant-Based Jerky For The Lone Star State

How $49B Singles Days Happen In China How $49B Singles Days Happen In China
2.2K
eCommerce

How Singles Day Gave Rise To China’s Digital Commerce Culture

B2B B2B
2.2K
B2B Payments

Millennials Make Big Push For B2B Personalization

Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner Amazon Chooses Leisure Carrier Sun Country Airlines As Partner
2.0K
Amazon

Amazon Taps Discount Airline To Operate Cargo Fleet

Payrix podcast Payrix podcast
2.0K
Payments Innovation

Why The 2020s Will Be The Vertical Payments Solutions Decade

Mobile App Spending, Downloads On The Rise Mobile App Spending, Downloads On The Rise
1.9K
Mobile Applications

App Spending Increases As Payments Get Deeper Into The Game

smart home connected devices smart home connected devices
1.9K
Retail

Apple, Amazon, Google Team To Make Smart Homes Interoperable

ingo money tracker ingo money tracker
1.9K
Disbursements

An Automated, AI Fix For Law Firms’ Paper Check Rut

JAB To Merge Peet’s Coffee, Douwe Egberts JAB To Merge Peet’s Coffee, Douwe Egberts
1.8K
Retail

JAB To Merge Peet’s Coffee, Douwe Egberts In Public Listing