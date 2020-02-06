Google is revamping its Google Maps app for both iOS and Android and will soon include crowd-sourced information like transit data, restaurant guidance and other destination information.
The redesign coincides with the 15th anniversary of Google Maps and includes new icons and upgrades to its “Live View” AR tool, Google announced in a blog post on Thursday (Feb. 6).
New features rolling out immediately include a new smartphone icon and a toolbar with three new tabs on the bottom of the screen — Saved, Contribute and Updates. The Commute and Explore tabs will remain, while the For You button will be removed.
“With more than 1 billion people turning to Google Maps to see and explore the world, we’re celebrating our 15th birthday with a new look and product updates based on feedback from you,” the post said.
Upgrades to public transit and augmented reality (AR) will roll out in March. Transit information will come from data collected from other riders. Users will be able to discover how crowded public transportation is, what the accessibility options are and what the temperature is like on the subway.
The AR live view feature will overlay digital guides to indicate which way to walk and identify nearby objects. It will also show how far a destination is using redesigned markers.
“By combining Street View’s real-world imagery, machine learning and smartphone sensors, Live View in Google Maps shows you your surroundings with the directions overlaid in augmented reality.”
The new Contribute tab will let people share local information they’re familiar with, such as hot spots and reviews.
“Hundreds of millions of people each year contribute information that helps keep Google Maps up to date. With the new Contribute tab, you can easily share local knowledge, such as details about roads and addresses, missing places, business reviews and photos,” the post said.
User information will be collected via a short survey within Google Maps about your experience on recent trips.
Over the coming months, we’ll be expanding Live View and testing new capabilities, starting with better assistance whenever you’re searching for a place. You’ll be able to quickly see how far away and in which direction a place is.
