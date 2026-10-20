Treasury Stablecoin Proposal Draws Questions Over Foreign Access

Highlights
Treasury’s proposed rule would define when stablecoin issuance occurs in the United States and apply restrictions to U.S. distribution of payment stablecoins.
Banks want stronger protections against foreign or unlicensed issuers reaching U.S. customers through intermediaries.
Comment letters urge Treasury to distinguish regulated stablecoin activity from the technology and compliance services that support it.
Treasury’s effort to regulate payment stablecoins hinges on questions on when a coin has actually been issued, who issued it and how a stablecoin created outside the country can legally reach a customer in the United States.