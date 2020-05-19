Loans

Restaurant Execs Ask Trump For PPP Modifications

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Donald Trump met with restaurant executives

At a roundtable event with restaurant executives on Monday (May 18), several executives put forward a request to President Donald Trump and cabinet officials to extend the deadline they have to use their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan funds with full forgiveness, from the eight weeks it’s at currently to 24 weeks.

The deadline would hypothetically be moved from June 30 to October 31, if the government takes their advice.

The roundtable was intended to check in with executives as the pandemic continues and states try to reopen and get things back in order after months of shutdowns. Many states are starting to allow limited dine-in services at restaurants as restrictions are rolled back.

The PPP, intended to provide relief to struggling restaurants during the crisis so they can retain employees on payroll, was working for the executives in attendance. But they said the problem was that eight weeks might not be enough to get back on track fully, with people still largely avoiding going out and thus reducing demand on restaurants unable to survive on take-out orders.

“We need to give our smaller restaurants the opportunity to open, to have demand, to bring back the employees,” said Marvin Irby, CEO of the National Restaurant Association.

“How about 75 weeks?” Trump asked. “I know some of you, you’ll never stop.”

José Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International, concurred, saying it would “take some time for restaurants to get back to the capacity levels we were seeing pre-COVID.”

And Will Guidara, co-owner of hospitality group Make It Nice, echoed the others, saying Trump’s other proposal of bringing deductibility for corporations using restaurants and entertainment venues back as a policy was “amazing,” but he wanted to “build the house first” and get restaurants operating properly again before worrying about benefits.

Cil also spoke of business liability protections, another issue that has cropped up as states moved toward reopening. He said there was potential for lawsuits to crop up against restaurants for various complications involving the pandemic.

“We think business liability protection for small businesses is important,” he said. “We’re going see potentially with the reopening of the economy, with the reopening of small restaurants, frivolous and unfounded lawsuits against the restaurant owners, against small businesses that are trying to do the right thing, trying to survive and trying to keep their businesses going.”

The final point Cil brought to the table was that restaurants should get more funds to keep alive during the crisis due to the massive shock that has left them with unknown fates.

“I think the restaurant industry as a whole participated to the tune of about 9% of the PPP,” he said. “And we think there should be additional funds available for us to be able to weather and continue to weather the storm.”

——————————

PYMNTS LIVE TV: POWERING THE DIGITAL SHIFT | MAY 18-22, 2020

Five days of intimate interviews and streaming TV shows ‘starring’ the smartest people in payments.
The economy is slowly reopening on a changed world where “business unusual” is now just “business.” Tune in as PYMNTS CEO Karen Webster and special guests from across the payments universe ditch “digital optional” and bring on the digital-first engagements buyers and sellers really want. Join experts in a series of live conversations rethinking business models, customer experiences, payments choice, verticals…everything.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative FedEx, Microsoft Team Up For Shipping Initiative
17.4K
Delivery

FedEx, Microsoft Team On Shipping Initiative

Square app Square app
11.6K
SMBs

BoA Downgrades Square Over SMB Sector Concerns

AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services AI Deployed To Help Expand India's Healthcare Services
6.1K
Artificial Intelligence

AI Deployed To Help Expand India’s Healthcare Services

5.7K
News

Today In Payments: Grubhub Says No Deal, But Negotiations Continue; SoftBank Posts $18B Loss As Jack Ma Exits Board

FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender FTC Files Case Against Firm Posing As SBA Lender
4.5K
Security & Fraud

FTC Refunds $12M To Consumer Victims Of Bogus Online Trial Memberships

stimulus check stimulus check
4.4K
Coronavirus

IRS Stimulus Check Round 2, Will It Happen?

Uber Uber
3.8K
Ridesharing

Uber Refocuses Business, Cuts 3K Jobs

Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools Mastercard Rolls Out Gas Station Security Tools
3.5K
Security & Fraud

Mastercard Launches Anti-Fraud Measures At Gas Pumps

WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout WhatsApp could violate antitrust law with payments rollout
2.9K
Digital Payments

India Regs Challenge WhatsApp Over Digital Payments Services

2.9K
Retail

Amazon Eyes JCPenney Buy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, Jobs Program
2.9K
Economy

Mark Cuban Calls For Stimulus Cash, COVID-19 Jobs Program

Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service Railsbank Gets Ready For Banking-As-A-Service
2.6K
Banking

Green Dot’s Dan Henry And Daniel Eckert On Building A Bank for The Mass Market

Shift4 Payments, initial public offering, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Securities and Exchanges Commission, payments, news Shift4 Payments, initial public offering, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Securities and Exchanges Commission, payments, news
2.6K
IPO

Payments Tech Startup Shift4 Payments Files IPO Plans

Fed's Jerome Powell says economy could recover starting later this year Fed's Jerome Powell says economy could recover starting later this year
2.6K
Economy

Fed’s Powell: US Economic Recovery Could Take To End Of 2021

Mukesh Ambani, reliance, jio, india, investments, news Mukesh Ambani, reliance, jio, india, investments, news
2.5K
Investments

General Atlantic Latest To Pony Up Cash For Stake In India’s Jio Platforms