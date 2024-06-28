Six Flags Launches Roblox Metaverse Experience With Rewards Program

Six Flags, an operator of theme parks and water parks, has launched a metaverse experience on Roblox that includes a rewards program.

The Six Flags Metaverse on Roblox offers virtual roller coasters, mazes and games, the company said in a Friday (June 28) press release.

“Our goal is to create immersive experiences that allow our guests to explore the excitement of Six Flags in a whole new way by seamlessly integrating the digital and physical worlds,” Omar Jacques Omran, chief technology officer of Six Flags, said in the release.

Together with offering the virtual experiences, Six Flags partnered with Digital Twin to deploy that company’s Coastercoin rewards network, according to the release. With this collaboration, users can collect “coastercoins” in the new metaverse experience and redeem them for Six Flags rewards and activities at the company’s physical parks.

The Six Flags Metaverse on Roblox is accessible to users worldwide, per the release.

“Bringing Six Flags to Roblox has enabled us to create a one-of-a-kind metaverse experience that will engage and entertain our fans in innovative ways,” Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags, said in the release. “This initiative underscores our dedication to pioneering new entertainment frontiers and setting industry standards.”

The launch of the Roblox experience comes on the heels of Six Flags’ introduction of several other digital offerings.

In April, the firm said it was preparing to launch a digital concierge powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI). Dubbed Missi Six, the digital concierge will provide guests with personalized recommendations and assistance tailored to their preferences.

In addition, Six Flags’ redesigned mobile app will feature interactive maps for park navigation, mobile food ordering, and real-time updates on attractions and events.

The company also said in April that it was launching a Six Flags Digital Wallet that will enable guests to access their loyalty benefits and make payments using their preferred methods via the app, smartwatch or wristbands.

In May 2023, Six Flags said it was preparing to launch Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology at one of its theme parks, allowing visitors to enter a payment method to enter one of the stores inside the park, shop and then be charged automatically, with no need for checkout.

