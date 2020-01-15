Quicken, the popular finance software, now has a new personal finance app available. Known as Simplifi, the app aims to help consumers in multiple aspects of their financial lives, the company announced.

“As pioneers of personal finance, we saw an opportunity to help the next generation gain visibility into their finances, and develop better financial habits, the way we have for their parents,” said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. “We designed Simplifi to be the most powerful and comprehensive solution on the market, but also very simple and intuitive. Rather than simply reporting on the past, it’s forward-looking — it answers the financial questions you have now, helps you manage spending, reach your savings goals and simply understand where your money goes.”

Simplifi provides a commercial-free, one-stop shop for multiple aspects of user finance, including Watchlists, Budgeting, Project Balances and Savings Goals.

“I like the simplicity, and that it’s mobile-friendly, and I can use it on the go,” said Melissa Reed, a beta tester. “Also, it tracks spending the way I think about it: what’s available to spend after all the bills and savings are accounted for.”

“Money is a source of stress for a lot of people, and getting control of their finances is consistently one of the top New Year’s resolutions people make,” Dunn said. “We’re excited to launch Simplifi in time to help people make 2020 their most financially successful year.”

Simplifi is currently available through the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and at SimplifiMoney.com. Customers can try Simplifi for free for 30 days, then it becomes $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year. Quicken is confident that customers will want this product.

“Plenty of people will settle for a free app, but we’re not addressing that part of the market,” said Dunn, according to Forbes. “There’s a very large group of customers who are willing to pay to get results.”