Apple Wallet Car Keys Now Work With GM Vehicles

Automaker General Motors has begun offering Apple Wallet car key support in some vehicles.

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The integration went into effect last month, and was flagged Monday (Oct. 9) in a report on the website MacRumors. It applies to select Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicle models, with other General Motors (GM) models to follow eventually, that report said.

Apple Wallet’s car key feature lets a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch act as a vehicle’s car key. GM said supported vehicles will automatically unlock as drivers approach and lock when they walk away.

The service also lets users pop the vehicle’s trunk and switch on or turn off the climate control system from the Apple Wallet app, though GM hasn’t stopped with just Apple.

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“GM’s digital key allows you to easily unlock and drive your GM vehicle by adding a version of your vehicle’s physical key to your digital wallet on a compatible iPhone, Apple Watch, Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy device,” the car company’s news release said. “It’s that simple.”

The news follows reports from February that Apple was extending the car keys feature to Toyota vehicles.

In related news, the new PYMNTS Intelligence report “Apple Pay @12: Mobile Wallets Gain Ground, but Most Shoppers Still Tap a Card” examines how shoppers use mobile wallets and selects their payment methods, while also estimating how much in-store spending Apple Pay could reach.

“The findings reveal an opening for banks, merchants and wallet providers,” PYMNTS wrote Tuesday. “More consumers are paying by phone. Some already favor a wallet over a tap-to-pay card. Others have yet to make the switch, even with compatible phones and stores ready to accept their payments. Understanding those differences can help businesses identify where to focus their efforts.”

The research shows how mobile wallets are increasingly becoming part of more routines, with the share of in-store shoppers who used a wallet for their most recent purchase reaching 8.2%. That figure was up from 4.3% in 2023.

Wallets can become a favorite once consumers try both options, the research found. Around half of all shoppers who used both a mobile wallet and a tap-to-pay card in the same week used the wallet more often, compared to the 16% who favored the card. In addition, the research found that rewards could influence which card gets the purchase.

“Seventy percent of wallet users say they’re likely to use the card that earns the most rewards,” the report said. “Yet most keep only one payment method saved in their preferred wallet.”