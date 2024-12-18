12 Ways Instant Payments Delivers Value Across the Financial Ecosystem

Instant payments are rapidly becoming a preferred method for disbursements, revolutionizing how consumers, SMBs and enterprise senders manage their finances. And there is a consistent theme: As adoption grows, satisfaction and financial performance improve.

For consumers, instant payments offer speed and convenience. These faster payments allow them to receive funds quickly, particularly when they’re in urgent need. Adoption of the method has increased 15% since January. The result has been a significant increase in consumer satisfaction.

For small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs), the impact of instant payments is also profound. Data shows instant methods are transforming cash flow management, especially for microbusinesses. In fact, nearly one-third of SMBs now primarily receive ad hoc payments via instant methods, rapidly displacing traditional checks.

Enterprise senders, meanwhile, are adopting instant payment technologies to optimize operational efficiency and vendor relationships. In fact, instant payment adoption for sending ad hoc payments has grown 69% since September 2023, underscoring the widespread recognition of the benefits this payment method offers.

This eBook explores the transformative impact of instant payments across various stakeholders. Twelve charts of insightful data uncover valuable insights into the evolving payments landscape and the strategic opportunities these payments offer in this dynamic market.

“The 12 Impact Statements December 2024 eBook,” a PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration, is based on three reports. The first was based on a survey of 4,517 U.S. consumers conducted between July 8 and July 23. The second was based on a survey of 503 SMB receivers generating less than $25 million in annual revenue across the U.S., conducted between June 16 and Aug. 13. The third was based on a survey of 200 enterprise senders generating at least $50 million in annual revenue across the U.S. conducted between June 20 and July 10. The eBook provides valuable insights into the impact of growing instant payments adoption on consumers, SMB and enterprise senders.