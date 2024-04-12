OpenAI Hosts Hundreds of Corporate Executives to Demonstrate ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI is reportedly stepping up its efforts to sell its artificial intelligence services to corporates worldwide.

The company’s CEO, Sam Altman, hosted meetings this month in San Francisco, New York and London, each of which was attended by more than 100 corporate executives, Reuters reported Friday (April 12).

The executives were from Fortune 500 companies in finance, healthcare, energy and other sectors, according to the report.

At these meetings, Altman and OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap demonstrated the company’s enterprise-grade chatbot, ChatGPT Enterprise; APIs that connect to its AI services; and its new text-to-video models, the report said.

OpenAI executives highlighted call center management, translation and other applications for these technologies, per the report. They also told the corporate executives that OpenAI will not use the data from ChatGPT Enterprise customers to train its AI models.

In some cases, these applications would compete with those offered by Microsoft, which is a financial backer of OpenAI and offers some of the company’s technology through its own offerings, according to the report.

OpenAI executives said during the meetings that by paying for ChatGPT Enterprise, corporate customers can get access to the latest models and greater opportunities to customize AI products, per the report.

OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Enterprise in August, saying the AI tool has a focus on enterprise-grade security and privacy and offers a range of enhanced features that aim to elevate productivity and creativity in the workplace.

The company noted at the time that the original version of ChatGPT had already been adopted by over 80% of Fortune 500 companies, within nine months of its launch.

In January, it was reported that ChatGPT Enterprise gained traction in the corporate world, with 260 businesses signing up for the service in the first four months it was available.

Lightcap said at the time that the 260 enterprise customers using ChatGPT Enterprise had a combined total of over 150,000 employees registered to use the product.

“When we launched ChatGPT Enterprise, we launched with a waitlist, and we obviously had to work down the waitlist,” Lightcap said.

