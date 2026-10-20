AI Labs Pay Lawyers $400 an Hour to Train Models

Highlights
Doctors, lawyers and engineers are selling their expertise to AI labs, and a civil rights attorney can be offered up to $400 an hour to help train models, Bloomberg reported.
Platforms such as Mercor recruit and place these specialists, while Handshake AI connects students, graduates and professionals with technical AI training projects.
Data annotator ranks fourth on LinkedIn’s list of the fastest-growing U.S. jobs, and experts now make up 30% of participants on Prolific, a British data-work platform.
A civil rights attorney can now earn $400 an hour with no client involved. Recruiters are advertising that rate for attorneys, $170 an hour for condensed matter physics experts and up to $120 for software engineers, all to “help train next-generation AI systems,” Bloomberg reported.