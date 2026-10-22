Nvidia and Reflection Make Open Models Enterprise-Ready

Highlights
Nvidia and Reflection released open models companies can run on their own servers. Ramp and EY are already tuning Nvidia’s models for financial documents. Reflection launched with more than 40 partners, including AWS and Microsoft.
DeepSeek and MiniMax cut prices again. Both Chinese labs shipped updates that finish tasks faster for less. MiniMax claims a 70% cost reduction.
Inception and Perplexity bet on speed. Inception says Mercury 3 answers four to eight times faster than rivals. Perplexity’s new models make quick yes-or-no calls for routing and screening.
Chinese labs have led the open-weight artificial intelligence (AI) race for most of the year. This week, the U.S. stacked up its own entries, with Nvidia and Reflection releasing models built for enterprise work. DeepSeek and MiniMax responded with price cuts.