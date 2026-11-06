Sysco Counts on AI Routing and Bidding for $500 Million in Savings

Highlights
Sysco operates 333 distribution centers, serves 670,000 customer locations and drives 4.5 million miles weekly in the United States. It is using AI for routing, supplier bidding and sales recommendations.
AI routing improved cases delivered per mile by 2% to 4%, supplier bidding beat savings targets by 30%, and AI360 helped lift Sysco brand mix by 44 basis points. Sysco targets $500 million in savings by fiscal 2029.
Wholesale distributors use AI across 35 of 75 business tasks, versus 20 in retail and 22 in construction, according to PYMNTS Intelligence. The research found that 85% of wholesale executives prioritize margins in future AI spending.
If you want to learn about enterprise artificial intelligence adoption, look no further than Sysco.