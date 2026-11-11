VerticalScope Turns 2 Billion Forum Posts Into AI Shopping Revenue

Highlights
VerticalScope’s AI-powered shopping recommendations helped lift affiliate commerce revenue 29% across its network of more than 1,200 enthusiast forums.
Monthly active users fell to 76.8 million from 83 million as search traffic declined, while shopping commissions from existing community discussions grew.
VerticalScope signed data agreements with two frontier AI labs for content from its archive of more than 2 billion user-generated posts, with revenue expected to begin in the fourth quarter.
VerticalScope is using artificial intelligence (AI) to turn conversations across more than 1,200 online communities into shopping revenue, as declining search traffic puts pressure on its traditional advertising business.