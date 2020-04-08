B2B Payments

Harbour & Hills Takeover Opens B2B Payments Gateway To China

By PYMNTS 60 60 PYMNTS.com
Posted on
Harbour & Hills Takeover Opens B2B Gateway

With a move that opens a B2B payment gateway to China, Harbour & Hills (H&H) Financial Services Limited said it has acquired a controlling stake in Global Envoi Limited (GEL). The arrangement provides H&H with a unique channel to facilitate payments to the country, according to an announcement from the company.

Harbour & Hills Financial Services CEO Rahul Tripathi said in the announcement, “While China is the major trading partner for almost all countries, sending payments to China is still challenging for businesses, especially for the SMEs/VSEs. However, with [the] Global Envoi acquisition, H&H overcomes this challenge by getting exclusive access to the PBOC central clearing system, thus effectively acting like a bank in sending payments to almost all major banks in China.”

H&H provides clearing services in U.S. dollars, as well as other currencies, to many destinations such as Korea, Indonesia and India. The company acquired an important channel to handle commercial payments in USD, GBP, JPY, EURO and other major currencies to all major banks in China, per the announcement. Global Envoi, for its part, has an exclusive Metropolitan Bank (China) Limited partnership for handling B2B payments in China.

A Metrobank Group subsidiary, Metrobank China is a fully licensed bank that can handle payments to all leading banks in the country, linked together via the nation’s central clearing system. Global Envoi Founder and CEO Ye Guimin said in the announcement, in part, “Global Envoi complements H&H’s capabilities and its infrastructure. The association of the two like-minded businesses offers a great opportunity for the SMEs/VSEs anywhere in the world to be able to make quick, convenient and cost-effective payments to China.”

In separate news, daVinci Payments had announced last year that it was releasing a Chinese yuan corporate-funded prepaid card for clients or staffers of multi-national companies. At the time, it was noted that the rollout makes DaVinci the first North American program manager with this offering.

——————————

LATEST PYMNTS REPORT: B2B API TRACKER 

Social distancing has changed eCommerce from a ‘want to have’ to a ‘must have’ for businesses, yet retailers could struggle to create convenient payment and refund experiences for their apps and websites, says Abdul Raof Latiff, head of DBS Bank’s digital institutional banking group. In the April 2020 B2B API Tracker, Latiff explains how banks can provide a timely assist via application programming interfaces (APIs) that integrate payments into those eCommerce platforms.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

TRENDING RIGHT NOW

Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus Paycheck Protection Program, coronavirus, SMBs, stimulus, coronavirus
31.4K
B2B Payments

BoA Receives $6B In SMB Loan Requests Within Hours

Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant. Nationwide will return its 50 million pound BCR grant.
24.8K
B2B Payments

Nationwide Says Business Banking Plans No Longer Viable

Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets Why Consumers Aren't Adopting Mobile Wallets
13.7K
Mobile Wallets

New Data: 95 Pct. Of Consumers Don’t Use Mobile Wallets For In-Store Purchases

visa-fraud-covid-secret-service visa-fraud-covid-secret-service
10.9K
Fraud Prevention

How Visa And The US Secret Service Are Flattening The COVID-19 Fraud Curve

How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19 How Fitness Industry Can Survive COVID-19
7.9K
Coronavirus

ClassPass CEO: The Feds Need To Flex Their Muscles To Help The Fitness Industry

TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news TurboTax, IRS, stimulus checks, tax filing, news
5.4K
Economy

TurboTax Rolls Out Free Tool For Faster Stimulus Payments

How Financial Services Weather COVID-19 How Financial Services Weather COVID-19
5.0K
Coronavirus

Banks Tap Resilience To Weather The COVID-19 Storm

wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans wells fargo, Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, CARES, coronavirus, SMBs, loans
4.9K
Loans

Wells Fargo To Cap SMB Bailout Loans at $10 Billion

AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments AP, AR eInvoicing digital payments
4.6K
Accounts Payable

How Firms Can Speed Past The $150B Toll Of Legacy AP And AR Processes

Foursquare Foursquare
4.4K
Partnerships / Acquisitions

Foursquare Merges With Location Data Firm Factual, Layoffs Expected

COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy COVID-19: Inflection Point Of Connected Economy
4.2K
Coronavirus

New Data: Why COVID-19 Will Be The Connected Economy’s Inflection Point

apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri apple, siri, voysis, acquisitions, artificial intelligence, digital assistant, siri
4.2K
Apple

Apple Buys AI Voice Assistant Startup To Make Siri Smarter

COVID-19 COVID-19
4.1K
Coronavirus

Update: Zoox Lays Off Backup Drivers To Its Autonomous Vehicles; Pelonton Halts Live Classes, To Close Studios; Pier 1 Asks Judge To Skip Rent; Austria Looks To Reopen Some Shops

Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs Bottomline Talks Opportunities To Help SMBs
3.8K
B2B Payments

Bottomline CEO: How FinTech Gets Creative To Extend Coronavirus Relief

The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers The UK urges public entities to negotiate with procurement card providers
3.8K
B2B Payments

UK Urges Higher Government P-Card Limits To Support Suppliers