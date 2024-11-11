Corpay Vehicle Payments Business Helps Drive Profit

The corporate and vehicle payments business has been very good to Corpay.

The business payments firm’s most recent quarterly earnings, reported Thursday (Nov. 7), showed a 6% increase in adjusted profit, driven by growth in those segments.

“Business fundamentals were quite good with same store sales and retention improving and sales remaining strong,” CEO Ron Clarke said in a news release.

Management said robust corporate spending, driven by anticipation of an economic soft landing, helped Corpay offset the effects of lower fuel prices versus last year.

Corpay’s vehicle payments segment lets governments and businesses track and manage fleet fuel payments. The company’s largest unit in terms of revenue, it took in $506.8 million during the quarter, up 1% from last year. Revenue for the corporate payments segment, which helps companies automate and manage vendor payments, jumped 25% to $321.9 million.

“We’re confident that our revenue growth will accelerate in the fourth quarter, which positions us well heading into 2025,” Clarke added.

Tom Painter, Corpay’s finance chief, added that the company closed on its acquisition of Paymerang on July 1, and plans to finalize its purchase of GPS Capital Markets — first announced in June — in the coming months.

“For the fourth quarter, we expect revenue growth acceleration across each of our segments and the realization of synergies from the Paymerang acquisition,” added Painter, noting that the company is projecting 13% revenue growth and 21% earnings growth at the midpoint for the fourth quarter.

