CheckIssuing.com Launches Online Check Printing Platform for US Businesses

CheckIssuing.com said Monday (Feb. 10) that its new business-to-business (B2B) platform for online check printing and mailing services is now available across the United States.

The new platform enables companies to mail checks out via the Postal Service the same day they process them, using their own financial accounts, the company said in a Monday press release.

CheckIssuing.com President Mark Greenspan said in the release, “This is an option that many companies currently prefer when outsourcing check printing.”

The platform also offers fast processing times, an online administration system and the ability to scale, according to the release.

CheckIssuing.com offers the Postal Services’ National Change of Address and Coding Accuracy Systems Software, as well as its Intelligent Mail barcode mail tracking services, per the release.

The firm also offers instant setup, uses high-security checks and envelopes, and requires no monthly minimums through the software platform, according to the release.

“Whether businesses need to process and approve invoices, schedule payments or run reports, the new B2B check printing software’s dashboard allows people to issue thousands of checks with just a few clicks,” the release said.

Checks still account for nearly 40% of U.S. B2B payment volume, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Ingo Payments collaboration, “Checks at Risk: How Paper Payments Weaken Fraud Prevention.”

The report also found that 68% of companies relied on checks for B2B payments in 2023 and that 70% of businesses said they had no plans to discontinue their use of checks in the next two years.

Online check printing services enable businesses to print checks on demand, at any time and from anywhere, CheckIssuing.com wrote in a February 2024 blog post.

Services like those offered by CheckIssuing.com give businesses control over their check printing processes, allow them to print checks as needed, offer advanced security features, and can scale to match the changing needs of growing businesses, according to the post.

“This flexibility is crucial for businesses that operate on tight schedules or require immediate payment solutions,” the post said. “With features such as bulk check printing and customizable check designs, businesses can maintain their branding while ensuring efficiency in their payment processes.”