dLocal Becomes Certified Payment Initiation Service Provider in Brazil

Cross-border payment platform dLocal can now facilitate Pix payments directly within the Open Finance ecosystem, without redirecting users to bank apps.

The company gained this ability by becoming a certified Payment Initiation Service Provider (PISP) in Brazil, authorized by the Central Bank, dLocal said in a Tuesday (Nov. 26) press release.

The certification enables dLocal to deliver streamlined checkout by eliminating unnecessary steps when Pix payments are used, and to increase conversion by reducing friction during the transaction, according to the release.

“With this new certification, dLocal can now initiate Pix payments directly, providing consumers with a smoother, more intuitive experience without the need for separate authorizations in banking apps in the case of Smart Transfers, for example,” the release said.

Forty-three percent of Brazilian consumers use Pix daily, compared to 29% relying on credit cards and 21% using cash, according to the PYMNTS Intelligence and Galileo collaboration, “Promising Payments: Digital Payments Gain Ground in Latin America.”

The report also found that 82% of Pix users report that the instant payments platform has a positive impact on their daily lives.

In an earlier product launch, dLocal said in April that it partnered with payroll and payments platform Papaya Global to enable global firms to pay employees worldwide in local currencies in a timely fashion.

The partnership launched in Latin America, including Chile, Colombia and Mexico; in Asia, including Indonesia and Vietnam; and in Africa.

“In today’s payment landscape, you simply cannot go global without thinking local,” dLocal Head of EMEA Agustin Botta said at the time in a press release. “Leverging dLocal’s solution tailored to specific emerging markets, mutual customers can easily execute payments with full compliance, irrespective of the varied payment ecosystems. Together, we are ensuring our offerings are the highest possible quality for customers to enable them to pay anyone, anywhere.”

In October 2023, dLocal partnered with British remittances firm ACE Money Transfer to improve payout services across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The collaboration lets customers in the U.K., Europe, Canada, Australia and Switzerland instantly transfer money to several corridors across APAC and EMEA using payment channels such as bank transfers and wallet payments.