Walmart and IBM Team to Bolster Last-Mile Delivery

Walmart has formed a partnership with IBM aimed at improving last-mile delivery for retailers.

The collaboration will integrate Walmart’s GoLocal delivery service into IBM’s Sterling order management platform, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 13) news release. IBM retail customers who sign up with Walmart GoLocal can now integrate Walmart GoLocal’s suite of last-mile delivery solutions into their operations, the release added.

“Last-mile is often considered the most difficult and costly step in the supply chain, and can be further complicated by rising consumer expectations around shortened delivery timeframes,” the companies said. “Walmart GoLocal offers a full range of last-mile solutions to any retailer looking to improve their last-mile delivery and better serve their customers.”

According to the release, the collaboration is designed to simplify the operational workflow for IBM clients hoping to work with Walmart GoLocal for their deliveries.

Once an order is placed and ready to ship, IBM’s order management system lets users pick a delivery service provider from a list that now includes Walmart GoLocal offerings such as same-day, next-day, multi-day, scheduled, big and bulky and batched deliveries.

“Additionally, the integration is designed to be user-friendly and highly customizable, mitigating the need for extensive development or complex modifications,” the release added.

