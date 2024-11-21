Report: Temu Opens Online Marketplace to All US Sellers

Temu reportedly now allows any American brand or individual seller to join its online marketplace.

The firm had been recruiting U.S. merchants for about six months but allowed them to join only if they had received an invite code, Modern Retail reported Thursday (Nov. 21).

Sources interviewed for the report said they noticed last week that Temu had opened its marketplace to all U.S. sellers, according to the report.

Modern Retail confirmed the change by going through the company’s online application process, per the report.

Temu did not immediately reply to PYMNTS’ request for comment.

It was reported in October that Temu is attempting to attract Amazon’s merchants.

The move is transforming the way both companies do business, with Amazon developing a new storefront that showcases the kinds of lower-priced products found on Temu, and Temu beginning to build local delivery capabilities and courting American brands and sellers with products stored in the U.S.

“Sellers will jump at the chance to be able to diversify,” Jordan Berke, founder of retailer consultant Tomorrow, said in October.

It was reported in August that Temu made a splash in the U.S., going up against Amazon and Shein, at a time when it faces competition from JD.com and Alibaba in China and regulatory scrutiny in Europe.

Meanwhile, Amazon introduced a new store called Amazon Haul Nov. 13, saying it features products priced at $20 or less in a range of categories and is available on the company’s mobile website and shopping app.

“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon, said at the time.

It was reported in June that Amazon was planning to add a section to its shopping site that aims to compete with Temu and Shein by featuring items that are cheap and shipped from China to overseas customers.