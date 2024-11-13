Amazon Launches $20-or-Less Discount Store ‘Amazon Haul’

Amazon introduced a new store for products priced at $20 or less.

“Amazon Haul” offers U.S. customers a chance to find more affordable products in a range of categories, according to a Wednesday (Nov. 13) press release. It is available on the company’s mobile website and shopping app.

The new offering is being rolled out in beta and will become available to Amazon customers in the U.S. the next time they update the company’s shopping app.

“Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices,” Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon, said in the release. “Amazon Haul aims to help make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics and other products even more fun, easy and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-Z product guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they’re purchasing are safe, authentic and in the condition expected.”

While all items are priced at $20 or less, the majority cost no more than $10, with some products selling for as low as $1, per the release.

The news follows a report from over the summer that Amazon was planning to add a section to its site to compete with the likes of Temu and Shein, featuring lower-priced items shipped from China to overseas consumers.

Meanwhile, Amazon launched a partnership this month with Mexican grocery delivery startup Jüsto that “signals its push to expand its food and essentials offerings.”

The collaboration lets Amazon customers in Mexico order fresh produce, meat and other groceries directly from Jüsto’s platform, a move that will help Amazon bolster its delivery speed in grocery, a category that has historically trailed behind its rival Walmart.

“Amazon Prime struggles to replicate Walmart’s grocery success, despite using its vast eCommerce infrastructure and Prime membership,” PYMNTS wrote Nov. 8. “While Amazon offers grocery delivery through its Whole Foods partnership, it still charges delivery fees in many areas, and the service is limited to select locations. For many Prime members, groceries remain a secondary offering, with the service primarily used for fast shipping on non-grocery items. However, the convenience of bundling groceries with other Amazon benefits is gradually attracting more shoppers.”