The Linz Shop Aims to Stand Out From D2C Herd With Its Heritage, Storytelling

Company officials at The Linz Shop hope to redefine premium beef delivery by leveraging their history and storytelling. As a fourth-generation family-owned business, the company is transforming its story into a direct-to-consumer powerhouse.

By integrating its historical roots with modern eCommerce strategies, The Linz Shop is making a name for itself beyond the restaurant industry — among its clients is Shula’s Steak House — aiming to become a staple in households across the nation.

As the direct-to-consumer (D2C) arm of Meats By Linz of Hammond, Indiana, The Linz Shop looks to build an enduring brand identity.

Breaking From the Herd

In an interview with PYMNTS, Kevin Sullivan, director of eCommerce for Meats By Linz and Linz Heritage Angus, said the company’s backstory differentiates itself in a crowded marketplace.

“Heritage and storytelling are cornerstones of The Linz Shop,” he explained. “While the Linz name is renowned in the restaurant and hospitality industries, it has yet to become a household brand. This makes it crucial for us to showcase the rich history behind our wholesale brand, Meats by Linz, and our eCommerce brand, The Linz Shop, on our website.

“Through our storytelling and partnerships with top-tier restaurants, we establish a strong connection with our customers, sharing with them the ultimate steak-eating experience.”

Communicating the quality and consistency of Linz Heritage Angus beef is central to The Linz Shop’s strategy, he said.

Food Chain Transparency

According to the company’s website, Conception to Plate is what Linz Heritage Angus is all about, and it differentiates its steaks from all others. Conception to Plate means “full control from the source, all the way to your kitchen. It’s knowing where your beef comes from and the only way to produce truly consistent beef. It’s the Linz Way. While many purveyors source their beef from any and everywhere they can, Linz Heritage Angus focuses on the quality genetics of our very own herd.”

Additionally, Sullivan pointed to Conception to Plate as a key attraction for consumers.

“The Linz Shop is successfully navigating the challenges of a lackluster economy and rising inflation thanks to its unique Conception to Plate approach,” he explained. “By cutting out the middleman, we remain competitive while delivering the world’s finest steaks. To elevate your at-home steakhouse experience, we’ve also introduced a curated selection of soups, sides and desserts crafted by our renowned restaurant partners.”

Tapping Tech to Reach Consumers

The company’s platform, powered by BigCommerce, has enhanced SEO capabilities, internal search and shipping, while a new rewards program and refer-a-friend initiative have further engaged customers.

“We’ve made shopping at The Linz Shop even easier and more rewarding,” Sullivan added. “To enhance the user experience, we streamlined our menus and made sale items more accessible. We also improved our keyword search functionality, making it easier for customers to find exactly what they need.

“Additionally, we created a seasonal calendar showcasing relevant sale items and added a site banner to keep customers informed of these special offers. Every time we introduce a new feature or upgrade, we promptly inform our customers, ensuring they fully benefit from these improvements. Looking ahead, in Q4 2024, we’ll be adding a new chatbot feature as well as a subscription service.”

When redesigning The Linz Shop, Sullivan said the top priority was addressing customer pain points.

“Our new site is fully mobile responsive, ensuring a seamless experience for customers on both mobile and tablet devices,” he explained. “The addition of more payment methods has streamlined the checkout process, making it faster and more convenient.”

On the product side, Sullivan said, “We’ve focused on creating more value and offering better deals for our customers. We’ve introduced additional pricing options to make our premium steaks more accessible and have started collaborating with affiliates to strengthen brand equity. We’ve also enhanced the product copy for each item, highlighting the quality and value of every assortment.”

Due to its efforts in recent years, the company earned first place in the emerging brand category at last month’s 2024 Big Customer Awards presentation.

While the economy has impacted consumer spending — 64% of U.S. consumers live paycheck to paycheck, up from 61% in April 2023; and 25% of consumers report their financial situation has worsened this year — PYMNTS data shows more consumers were treating themselves with food and experiences.

Looking Ahead

What does the future hold for The Linz Shop?

“We plan to continue expanding and enhancing The Linz Shop experience,” Sullivan added. “We’ll be adding top-tier steak cuts based on what our restaurant partners are serving, and we’re exploring opportunities to expand outside the U.S. We’re collaborating with our chefs and restaurant partners to enhance our recipe content and cooking tips.

“To broaden our brand’s reach, we’re partnering with influencers to connect with new demographics. With our new test kitchen, we’ll be creating more content and expanding to new social media channels.”